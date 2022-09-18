NBA Rumors: Former Boston Celtics star chose LA Lakers over Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns

Dennis Schroder decided to sign with the LA Lakers. However, the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns were reportedly interested in the point guard.

The Raptors were the most interested in acquiring Schroder since they don't have a solid backcourt coming into next season. On the other hand, the LA Lakers already have a stacked backcourt with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kenrick Nunn.

The Rally



NBA Insider "Dennis Schröder was deciding between a few teams, the Lakers, the Raptors, as well as the Phoenix Suns, I'm told."

This deal is interesting because LA previously offered Schroder a 4-year contract extension worth $84 million. Despite the lucrative offer, Schroder turned down the contract to explore his options.

Things have now come full circle with Schroder returning to the LA Lakers. However, he'll return for a much less significant contract. Dennis Schroder officially signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers.

Lakers fans don't know how to feel about Dennis Schroder's recent acquisition. He played well during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Dennis Schroder averaged an impressive 21.6 points and 7.3 assists per game during the event.

Schroder's team, Germany, managed to eliminate Giannis Antetokounmpo's team, Greece. In an epic duel between the two NBA stars, Schroder scored 26 points while Giannis had 31 points.

FIBA



Greek Freak and Dennis the Menace gifted us a great game 🍿



One of the finest 𝘿𝙐𝙀𝙇𝙎 ⚔️Greek Freak and Dennis the Menace gifted us a great game 🍿

While this may all look and sound impressive, it comes down to how Schroder will perform for the Lakers this coming season.

Dennis Schroder's first LA Lakers stint

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder made his LA Lakers debut in November 2020, coming off of a strong season. Before joining LA, Schroder played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He nearly won that season's Sixth Man of the Year. With that in mind, the Lakers expected significant contributions from the German point guard.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists during his time with the LA Lakers. These appear to be solid numbers for a role player on a contending team.

However, Dennis Schroder could not deliver in the games that mattered the most. As a result, Lakers legend Magic Johnson said:

"Schroder, I don't think he's a Laker. That's just my opinion. I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need."

The main reason why Magic Johnson felt the need to say that is because of Schroder's shortcomings. Dennis Schroder averaged 18.9 points per game on 46.9% shooting from the field during his time in Oklahoma. Naturally, the Lakers expected similar figures from him. Schroder, instead, delivered 15.4 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field.

