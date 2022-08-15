NBA Rumors: Former MVP hints at a potential Christmas battle between Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The NBA superstar James Harden has leaked the 76er's Christmas Day matchup on Twitter. The league plans to announce its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season this week. Most of the attention is on the Christmas Day matchups.

The former league MVP tweeted he will be spending Christmas in the Garden. He could have meant either the Madison Square Garden in New York or TD Garden in Boston. However, Harden was likely referencing the former. The New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers could be one of the games on December 25.

"Christmas in the garden," Harden tweeted.

Rumors have been leaked of potential matchups on opening night, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK). It is reported that the opening night will feature the Golden State Warriors hosting the LA Lakers. The ring ceremony is set to take place for the reigning champions.

On December 25, the much-awaited clash between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will reportedly take place. Players from both franchises have been going at each other on Twitter since their postseason showdown.

On MLK Day, there will be a rematch of the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics will play the Golden State Warriors. These games are yet to be confirmed by the NBA.

Leaked matchups of the upcoming NBA season

The leaked opening night matchup of the 2022-23 season features the Lakers traveling to Golden State. The Lakers' second season game will be against city rivals, the LA Clippers.

The Christmas Day games in the league will also feature the Lakers traveling to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic. The Boston Celtics will play the 2021 NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns.

Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors

While these dates and matchups are still tentative, the dates for the All-Star weekend have been confirmed. The All-Star game will be held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will also play a game in Paris on January 19 to promote the game globally.

As aforementioned, the league will confirm these matchups and dates this week.

