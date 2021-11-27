NBA Rumors: Frank Vogel may be replaced as coach of the LA Lakers after underwhelming performances

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming 10-10 record, and coach Frank Vogel may be on the hot seat as a result.

The Lakers Daily reported a "rising buzz" in coaching circles that Vogel’s time with the Lakers could be coming to an end in his third season with the franchise. That outlet referenced an article written by NBA insider Marc Stein who wrote,

“There is also rising buzz in coaching circles about the pressure mounting on Frank Vogel given the Lakers’ worrisome 10-10 start … given L.A.’s lack of flexibility to make roster changes.”

Before becoming the coach of the Lakers, Frank Vogel led the Indiana Pacers for six seasons, making the playoffs five times, including one Eastern Conference final. Vogel coached the Orlando Magic, where he had little success in two seasons, with the team winning just 54 of the 264 games he coached.

After taking a season off, Vogel became the head coach of the Lakers led by Lebron James, in 2019-20. The Lakers had just traded for Anthony Davis. In his first year leading Los Angeles, the Lakers won the NBA title in the bubble.

Last season, the Lakers lost in six playoff games to the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, and they have not started well this season. One factor in the struggles was that James has missed more than half of the games, mostly while injured and one game with a suspension. The Lakers went 4-7 in the games without James.

Could Frank Vogel be fired?

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, left, and point guard Russell Westbrook

No coaching job is safe in the NBA, and when coaching three of the best talents in the NBA and not playing well, there is little margin for disappointment. Frank Vogel manages a mostly new team from last year, with the Lakers trading away numerous pieces for Russell Westbrook.

James, Davis and Westbrook are three of the league's superstars, so success is expected. Vogel needs to manage Westbrook into a third option on offense after being one of the highest usage guys in the NBA.

This has proven to be a complicated task, given that the lineup hasn't been together much this season (Davis missed Wednesday's game, when James returned), and the Lakers are sitting in a play-in tournament spot.

pickuphoop @pickuphoop Lakers after 20 games



• 10-10 record

• 6-3 with LeBron

• 4-7 without LeBron

• 10 different starting lineups

Beyond constantly juggling the lineups, with 10 different starting lineups this season, the Lakers have the oldest team in the NBA.

Vogel might need time to figure some things out. There is also no clear option for success who could lead the Lakers to their NBA Finals goal. Assistant coach Davis Fizdale has head coaching experience, but only one season with a team over .500, and Luke Walton, recently fired by the Sacramento Kings, might be the best-unsigned head coaching option.

