NBA Rumors- Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup due to a leg injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to report for international duty this offseason for Greece. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar reportedly has a leg injury, hampering his chances of playing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in August and September.

According to SDNA's Magic EuroLeague, Giannis' chances of playing for Greece at the FIBAS are less than 50%. He desires to play, but the leg injury will keep him out. The Bucks won't let him participate if he isn't 100% healthy.

The two-time NBA MVP's absence will cost Greece plenty, as they are in a stacked group with USA, Jordan and New Zealand. Greece may not qualify for the next round without Giannis. NBA fans will also miss seeing him play against the American national team.

It would've been one of the marquee games in the group stages. Greece tips off its tournament on August 26th, so there's time for Giannis Antetokounmpo to recover and possibly make it. However, his chances to participate remain bleak for now.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks enter a crucial offseason after a disappointing first-round exit

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks had a stellar regular season in 2022-23. They finished with the best record in the league (58-24) and were the favorites to win it all before the playoffs started. However, the Bucks became the fifth No. 1 seed in history to lose in the first round.

Giannis missed a couple of games and played only 11 minutes of Game 1 before getting injured against the eventual Eastern Conference winners Miami Heat. The Bucks failed to use their depth and got bested in five games.

The current offseason saw a head coaching change with Adrian Griffin taking over from the departed Mike Budenholzer, who got fired after the playoffs debacle. The Bucks also have crucial roster decisions, with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez entering free agency.

Meanwhile, Giannis would aim towards being healthy ahead of the new season. Despite their depth, the Bucks rely heavily on his production on both ends. The coaching change will also need all key players available so the team adjusts to the new system quicker.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a chip on his shoulder after last season's disappointing first-round loss. He is arguably a top-three player, and failing to bounce back after a rough result will hurt his legacy. He has played at an MVP-caliber level over the last five seasons. He will be keen to replicate that form again this season.

