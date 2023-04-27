NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo unlikely to extend contract with Milwaukee Bucks this summer

Despite having two years and a player option left on his contract, Giannis Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign an extension this offseason. NBA insider Brian Windhorst does not believe the Milwaukee Bucks superstar will extend his deal, however, citing uncertainty around the franchise. Speaking on NBA Today, Windhorst stated:

"They were facing a very difficult situation this summer, even if they had won the title. They have guys in their 30s who need to get paid, and they have Giannis who's in his 20s, who has a contract extension situation. I think it is unlikely that Giannis extends his contract this summer.

"He does have two years left, but with everything that's going on with the team, and considering that there is new ownership, that makes it very difficult. The Bucks are headed into the repeater tax. This is what happens to teams that are contenders year over year and they spend, so everything on this team is about to get more expensive.

"They are a late stage contender with a superstar in his 20s. There are teams in this league watching very closely to see what happens with the Bucks this summer."

Check out Brian Windhorst's full comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo below:

Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a three-year, $173 million extension or a two-year, $118.6 million extension this offseason. Assuming that he does not extend his deal, he is set to earn $45.6 million in 2023-2024 and $48.8 million in 2024-2025.

Giannis holds a $51.9 million player option for the 2025-2026 season, however, he is unlikely to pick up the option. The NBA is set to sign a new TV contract that same summer, meaning that even if Antetokounmpo intends to remain with the Bucks, he has plenty of financial incentive to sign a new deal when the TV deal rises.

Giannis Antetokounmpo refuses to call 2022-2023 a failure

Despite finishing the regular season with the best record in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first-round by the Miami Heat. Following their Game 5 loss, which ended the series, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he believes Milwaukee's season was a failure, responding:

"Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years were a failure? There's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. That's what sports is about. You don't always win."

Check out Giannis Antetokounmpo's full comments below:

