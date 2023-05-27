NBA Rumors - Gilbert Arenas has a wild trade idea that could change the fate of the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics

Jordan Poole’s season, which started with so much promise with the Golden State Warriors, ended in a ton of disappointment. Regular-season Poole completely disappeared in the playoffs, particularly in the semifinals against the LA Lakers.

With the deposed champs looking to contend again next year, the team’s front office could make significant changes to the roster.

Former NBA Player Gilbert Arena, in his podcast, had this to say about what the Golden State Warriors could do with “JP:”

(:57 mark)

“I’ll try to figure out if I can get Jordan Poole moved on and see if we can find someone who is more stable. His [Poole] game is just erratic. It’s AAU style, it’s herk and jerk highlight reel type of game where I wanna shake you, I need to bake you every single play.

“I’m gonna be trying to move him, maybe if I can move him, get Jaylen Brown? … If I’m going after Jaylen Brown, I’ll get rid of Poole if they’re [Celtics] dumb enough to fall for that.

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points on 43.0% shooting, including 33.6% from behind the arc. He played all 82 games, starting in 43 of them. Poole added 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

In the first round of the playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, he was nearly unplayable. Poole’s average dropped to 12.0 PPG, hitting just 33.8% of his shots and making just 25.7% of his three-pointers.

“JP’s” defense has never been his strongest point. When he can’t make an impact on offense, the Golden State Warriors needed someone to take up his slack.

Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole’s downward spiral continued against the bigger and more bruising LA Lakers.

The prolific Poole, who many heralded as the new member of the Splash Bros., couldn’t get going against the best defense in the playoffs. He put up just 8.3 PPG, hitting just 34.5% of his shots, including 25.0% from deep.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Jordan Poole has averaged 8.6 PPG on 35.4% FG against the Lakers this series.



Game 6 hasn't been much better for him. Jordan Poole has averaged 8.6 PPG on 35.4% FG against the Lakers this series.Game 6 hasn't been much better for him. https://t.co/Q292kHYn2Z

Poole nearly had as many fouls (19) as field goals (20). And was mostly a liability on both ends of the floor. Steve Kerr had no choice but to eventually bench him in most fourth-quarter minutes of the series between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

The Boston Celtics will never agree to a Brown-Poole trade with the Golden State Warriors

Fortunately for the Boston Celtics, Gilbert Arenas isn’t their general manager or president of basketball operations. There’s just no reason why they would trade Jaylen Brown for Jordan Poole. Even if the Celtics eventually fall to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, that trade scenario is never going to happen.

Poole’s resume is nowhere near Brown’s. Boston’s starting shooting guard is only three years older than Poole and is already a two-time All-Star. “JB” is also expected to take his game to an even higher level.

Brown is also a proven playoff performer. He was arguably the Boston Celtics’ best player in the 2023 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Jordan Poole, on the other hand, has plenty to improve on and consistently show for the Celtics to even consider a trade.

