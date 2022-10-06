NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green "forcefully struck" Jordan Poole after heated interaction during practice, internal disciplinary action could be imminent 

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during a practice session on Wednesday. Internal disciplinary action against Green could be imminent.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater were the first to report this incident from the Warriors' practice session. They also stated that the two had to be separated as the Warriors shut down practice immediately after the incident.

In a follow-up report, Yahoo Sports stated that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had a tense relationship since training camp began. Both players are up for contract extensions, and that's partly a reason behind their altercation. Here's what Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill wrote regarding this:

"Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said."

The Golden State Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA. Along with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins are also extension eligible. The Dubs would ideally want all players to stay, but they cannot hand out contracts as per every player's demands.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Green reportedly wants a max contract, but the Warriors have been hesitant to offer him that sum. Meanwhile, Poole, 23, is likely to receive a lucrative offer as he could be vital to the Warriors' plans for several years to come.

Golden State Warriors players don't think Draymond Green's actions were warranted despite Jordan Poole's change in behavior

Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reported that Golden State Warriors had noticed a change in Jordan Poole's behavior amid extension talks. However, the rest of the Warriors' group didn't think the altercation between Draymond Green and him was warranted. Here's what Yahoo Sports' report in this regard said:

"Warriors teammates noticed a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp. Green and Poole have a history, but Golden State players did not think the altercation was warranted, sources told Haynes."

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected.

Green was apologetic in the locker room after the heated exchange with Poole. However, reports suggest he didn't approach the backup point guard as the situation was still fresh. According to Kron4News' Jason Dumas, Poole was getting up shots with rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones after practice and seemed in great spirits.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.



I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. https://t.co/FtxYo5XgH6

The Golden State Warriors have undergone a situation like this with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. As a group, they have matured, so even if this situation looks ugly for now, it won't be a surprise to see them resolve this issue sooner than expected.

It will be interesting to see what step the Warriors take against Green, as several reports suggest he seemed to be the instigator behind this heated incident.

Poll : 0 votes