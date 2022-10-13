NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors decided against suspending Draymond Green due to ring ceremony on opening night 

The Golden State Warriors decided against suspending Draymond Green for his role in the physical altercation with Jordan Poole. Instead, the organization fined him an undisclosed fee. ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski shed light on the matter, revealing why the Warriors decided against the suspension. He said:

"I'm told the Warriors put a significant amount of weight on the fact that opening night was ring night. The banner is gonna be raised. They did not treat this like it was 1 of 82. They didn't want to suspend Draymond Green and keep him from that.

"If this was a normal opening night and they weren't defending champions, there probably would've been a suspension."

Draymond Green is expected to rejoin the team on October 13. Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Green would play the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets and the opening night game against the LA Lakers.

Green has been instrumental in helping the Golden State Warriors win four championships in eight years. Kerr said Green broke the team's trust, but the Warriors "gave him the benefit of the doubt" because he had earned it.

Draymond Green has been a valuable member of the organization, which explains why the Golden State Warriors didn't want him to be away from celebrating the team's fourth ring ceremony in eight years.

Draymond Green's unexpected early return ideal for Golden State Warriors to rebuild chemistry

Many believe Draymond Green deserved a suspension for his actions. While he's had his moments in the past, none of them went as far as as this incident involving teammate Poole. Center Kevon Looney said Green will have to "regain" the locker room's trust.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. https://t.co/ODHidwL48B

Draymond Green's early return could help him make things right quickly. The Golden State Warriors seem to have handled this matter in-depth. Coach Kerr told reporters that every key member of the organization, including players, management and coaches, had several discussions before deciding against suspending Green.

The Dubs aspire to defend their title this season and a disjointed locker room could hamper their chances of competing. Draymond is the leader of this group and the organization will hope the decision to not suspend the former DPOY is the right one.

The Warriors are up against the Lakers in their first regular season match on Oct. 19.

Poll : 0 votes