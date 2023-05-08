NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets ‘real suitors’ for James Harden in the offseason

The rumors have been spreading that James Harden may be returning to the Houston Rockets for the 2023-24 NBA season. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022–23 season, which includes an opt-out clause after this season.

Becoming an unrestricted free agent would be possible if he chose to exercise this option. Despite the financials being significant, Harden's performance this season makes him an attractive target for teams, with a potential $35.6 million salary for 2023–24. Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA insider at ESPN, suggested the Rockets are looking into something for Harden's services in free agency

Is James Harden Ready to Reunite with the Houston Rockets?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Rockets, who finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record in the 2022–23 season, have not made the playoffs since trading Harden. Their pursuit of the former MVP signifies their intent to improve, backed by the availability of approximately $60 million in cap space. Harden could inject new life into the franchise, reuniting him with familiar surroundings and offering him the opportunity to lead the team back to prominence.

Paulo Alves @PauloAlvesNBA



"The Houston



There are a lot of things that are attractive with Houston for him. It is home, family there, familiarity with the organisation & community" Woj before the game tonight:"The Houston #Rockets loom as a real suitor in Free Agency. Harden did a 1+1 deal and will opt out of that.There are a lot of things that are attractive with Houston for him. It is home, family there, familiarity with the organisation & community" Woj before the game tonight:"The Houston #Rockets loom as a real suitor in Free Agency. Harden did a 1+1 deal and will opt out of that.There are a lot of things that are attractive with Houston for him. It is home, family there, familiarity with the organisation & community" https://t.co/BUS7NRja9B

"The Houston Rockets loom as a real suitor in free agency this summer. James Harden did a 1 + 1 deal," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "He can opt out of that and then I think for this Philly organization, they’ve got to look at James Harden at 33 years old."

"Listen, he had an All-Star caliber season for them and where does he fit in, in terms of years on a contract, money on a contract, and is this just perhaps a leverage play for James Harden?"

Adrian Wojnarowski continued:

"There are a lot of things that are attracted to Houston for him. It is essentially ha ome family, there’s familiarity with that organization,a nd that community, they’ve got $60 million in cap space. They want to be improved next season."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral JAMES HARDEN GAME WINNING 3 JAMES HARDEN GAME WINNING 3 https://t.co/W9gOl6Hvwj

The rumors continue to swirl while Harden and the 76ers are in the NBA playoffs, competing in the semifinals against the Boston Celtics. The outcome of their postseason journey may also influence James Harden's decision-making process during free agency.

The combination of his exceptional skills, the Rockets' available cap space, and their desire for improvement make this a tantalizing possibility. Whether Harden ultimately chooses to don a Rockets uniform again remains to be seen, but the anticipation surrounding this potential reunion is undeniable.

Poll : 0 votes