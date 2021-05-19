NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers “open for business” on Malcolm Brogdon, view Caris LeVert as starting PG

The latest NBA rumors suggest the Indiana Pacers will look to move on from Malcolm Brogdon in the 2021 offseason. Brogdon was signed by the Pacers via a sign-and-trade deal with the Milwaukee Bucks back in June 2019. He is on a $85 million four-year deal which will make him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year was seen by the Indiana Pacers as the future of their franchise. However, it now seems that Brogdon will see off the rest of his contract or be moved to another team, with multiple playoff contenders previously rumored to be interested in the 28-year old.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, Brogdon could be moved during the 2021 offseason. An unnamed NBA executive reportedly told Massey the following:

“Look, I don’t think they just want to move him to make a trade, but they’re open for business on (Malcolm) Brogdon. They listened to offers before the deadline and his value is likely as high as it is going to get. His inability to stay on the court at times and his issues with being coached by consecutive coaches had made it very possible that Indiana will move on from him in the offseason.”

NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon might be moved by the Indiana Pacers

Numerous reasons could be behind the Indiana Pacers' change of stance over Malcolm Brogdon. The four-team deal that saw them acquire Caris LeVert and sent a certain James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets has played a major part.

LeVert averaged more than 20 points along with 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers in 35 matches. As a result, he is now considered to be Indiana's permanent starting point-guard, according to the Inquisitor.

The Indiana Pacers look at Caris LeVert as their long-term starting PG.

Additionally, Brogdon has been rumored to have issues with current coach Nate Bjorkgren. The point guard was also reportedly a big reason behind Nate McMillan's sacking after the Pacers were swept away by 2020 NBA finalists Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks are all rumored to be interested in Malcolm Brogdon.

The Indiana Pacers are currently involved in the play-in tournament and will take on the Washington Wizards after their victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the first match. Brogdon produced 16 points and 8 assists against the Hornets, and played for the first time since the Pacers’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets towards the end of last month.

Brogdon averaged 21.2 points with 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds in a successful regular season, but had multiple injury issues as well.