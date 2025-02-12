NBA Rumors: Insider drops bombshell prediction on Kevin Durant amid murky future in Phoenix

In the final days before the trade deadline, Kevin Durant saw his name pop up in numerous rumors. While he didn't end up getting moved, one insider feels that his time with the Phoenix Suns could be slowly coming to an end.

When the Suns acquired Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, they expected to be a contender in the Western Conference. However, things have not played out that way. Phoenix was eliminated in the first round last year and currently finds themselves outside the playoff picture with about 30 games to go.

On Wednesday's episode of Get Up on ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst was asked his thoughts regarding Kevin Durant's future. He confidently stated that he expected the former MVP to be traded this coming offseason.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's probably going to get traded this summer," Windhorst said. "He knows it, the Suns know it, the rest of the league know it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty." (3:50)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the Suns have had their struggles, KD has been one of their main bright spots. Despite turning 36 earlier this year, he continues to play at an elite level. This season, Durant is averaging 27.1 points and 4.1 assists while shooting 52.8% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Brian Windhorst previously reported that Kevin Durant was almost moved at NBA trade deadline

It is not surprising to see Brian Windhorst make such confident claims about Kevin Durant's future with the Suns. Just last week, he reported on how close the star forward was to being dealt this season.

Dating back to last trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have been on an aggressive pursuit for star talent. Leading up to this year's deadline, there were countless rumors of them eyeing a reunion with KD.

In the end, the Warriors ended up landing a running mate for Steph Curry in Jimmy Butler. That said, the original framework was much different. While on Get Up on February 6th, Windhorst stated there a multi-team deal in place until Kevin Durant turned it down.

"This can be qualified I think as a genuine what if," Windhorst said. "There was a trade sort of in place between Golden State, Phoenix and Miami that would have returned Kevin Durant to Golden State. But Durant stepped up and made it know he did not want a reunion."

Expand Tweet

As most remember, Durant infamously signed with the Warriors in free agency in 2016. He'd go on to win a pair of championships and Finals MVPs there before departing for the Nets after the 2019.

While Windhorst believes that Durant is going to be moved this offseason, he has not stated that he wants a change of scenery from the Suns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback