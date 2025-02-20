NBA Rumors: Insider drops major update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's plans based on Bucks' future prospects

The Milwaukee Bucks are Giannis Antetokounmpo's team. Not even bringing in Damian Lillard changed that. As such, the front office must make sure to keep their best player happy. As loyal as he's been to them and as much as he's embraced the community, he's a competitor first and foremost.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that Antetokounmpo's desire to win another NBA championship may lead him to greener grasses in the future:

"Everyone knows Giannis Antetokounmpo loves the Bucks, but I'm here to tell you, he loves winning more," Charania said. "That's why everyone in that Bucks organization knows what's at stake; the pressure."

Charania acknowledged that Giannis has always tried to help the Bucks stay competitive and win. Nevertheless, if he doesn't like the direction they're going, and someone else around the league can offer him a better chance to win, he won't hesitate to pack his bags:

"Every summer, when Giannis looks around and looks at the Bucks' roster, he looks at sustained, long-term winning and where he would be able to find that. And he has said audibly on the record that if he feels like that's not attainable anymore in Milwaukee, he will look elsewhere. But, of course, he has tried always to make everything work in Milwaukee," said Chams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo controls his own destiny

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the best two-way players in the game, and there will be no shortage of teams potentially interested in acquiring his services.

According to Spotrac, he signed a three-year contract extension worth a whopping $175,369,471. However, he has a player option in the final year of his contract, meaning he could essentially walk away in free agency.

The Bucks won't allow that to happen, even if he doesn't want to be there anymore. Essentially, Giannis can force his way out of Milwaukee by letting them know that he doesn't intend to sign another contract extension.

That would make him the top trade target next season, as the Bucks will be hard-pressed to move him while he still has another year in his contract before his trade value drops.

Of course, the team will most likely exhaust all avenues to prevent that from happening, just like they did by trading for Kyle Kuzma at the deadline.

Then again, after watching Luka Doncic shockingly being traded, no one might be untouchable in the league anymore.

