NBA Rumors: Insider highlights Spurs assets to get Victor Wembanyama improved supporting cast

The San Antonio Spurs had the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft and selected arguably the best rookie in the past decade in Victor Wembanyama. The French international showed great potential in his rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

In his sophomore year, he earned his first All-Star nomination and is helping his team make the Playoffs. The Spurs have also chosen Wembanyama as their future star and have worked to get their young star the support he deserves.

Their latest notable acquisition was De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. However, there is still a lot more that the Spurs can do in the coming off-season. On Wednesday, NBA Insider Bobby Marks from ESPN highlighted assets the Spurs have and can use to get Wemby an even better roster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Spurs have potentially two lottery picks in June (their own and Atlanta's) to keep or use in a trade," Marks wrote in an article on Wednesday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The Spurs have the right to swap first-round picks with Atlanta in 2026, an unprotected first from the Hawks in 2027 and multiple future first-round swaps," He added.

The Insider remarked that the Spurs were successful in keeping their young players in the trade for Fox while also not depleting their future draft picks. That being said, they have a lot of resources to get Victor Wembanyama more help next summer.

Ad

Victor Wembanyama shares his thoughts on Spurs' De'Aaron Fox trade

Victor Wembanyama expressed his thoughts on the Spurs trading for De'Aaron Fox before the NBA trade deadline. The Texas-based team acquired Fox from the Sacramento Kings as a part of a three-team trade that included the Chicago Bulls as the third team.

The Spurs received Fox and Jordan McLaughlin while the Kings received Zach Lavine, Sidy Cissoko, and draft capital. The Bulls received Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Kevin Huerter along with a 1st round draft pick in the 2025 draft.

Ad

"It just shows that they're not here to waste time and they're willing to take the next step on time. We're moving forward. I think it's a good step in the building of our future," Wembanyama after the trade (via ESPN).

Victor Wembanyama is having a great run in his second NBA season. The sophomore big man is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 47.6% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from deep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback