NBA Rumors: Insider reveals Chicago Bulls' long standoff with Josh Giddey seemingly coming to an end

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 28, 2025 01:02 GMT
NBA Rumors: Insider reveals Chicago Bulls' long standoff with Josh Giddey seemingly coming to an end. [photo: Imagn]

The standoff between the Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent Josh Giddey continues. Giddey has still not agreed to the reportedly four-year, $80 million offer the Bulls have on the table. Despite months of posturing, NBA insider Brett Siegel sees a potential positive outcome for both parties.

Siegel reported for Clutchpoints on Sunday:

“All indications from Chicago this summer are that the Bulls and Josh Giddey will find common ground on a new, long-term contract that keeps him as one of the building blocks of the franchise.”
Multiple reports indicate the Australian wants at least $30 million annually, making the $10 million difference a significant obstacle. Still, Siegel added that the Chicago Bulls quickly and firmly told teams who inquired about a potential trade no. Chicago has also ruled out a sign-and-trade for the versatile 6-foot-8 guard.

Josh Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. He shot 46.5, including 37.8% from deep, a big leap from his 31.0% in three seasons with the OKC Thunder.

Giddey proved even more valuable following former teammate Zach LaVine’s trade to the Sacramento Kings. Without LaVine, he averaged 20.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 8.3 apg and 1.4 spg.

Despite the impressive numbers, the Chicago Bulls are reportedly cautious about giving him north of $30 million per season.

Chicago Bulls reportedly not discussing Josh Giddey sign-and-trade option with Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga

The Chicago Bulls are one of a few teams engaged in a standoff with a star player. They are in the same boat as the Golden State Warriors, who have been repeatedly spurned by Jonathan Kuminga.

While there are rumors about a potential sign-and-trade between the two players, Brett Siegel countered:

“These discussions never progressed to a firm offer or trade proposal being forged, and at no point was Golden State actively pursuing Giddey, team sources from both organizations confirmed.”

The Bulls and the Warriors have different goals this season. Chicago aims to continue building around its young core, while the veteran Warriors hope to challenge for the championship.

Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga are valuable contributors, giving fans enough reason to link them together. How their situations will play out before training camp starts will be interesting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
