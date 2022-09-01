NBA Rumors: Insider reveals New York Knicks are the only serious suitors for 3x All-Star, reports Miami Heat lack assets and Brooklyn Nets are happy with current roster

RJ Barrett's rookie-scale extension has made the New York Knicks' pursuit of Donovan Mitchell difficult. However, according to SNY TV's Ian Begley, they remain the frontrunners to land the Utah Jazz All-Star guard.

Other interested teams, who are also atop Mitchell's wishlist for landing spots, either don't have the assets or the need to add him. Here's what Begley wrote in his recent report regarding this:

"There appear to be no other serious suitors for Mitchell who can match the Knicks’ offers. Miami doesn’t have the draft compensation. And several members of the Nets are comfortable with where the roster stands and don’t see a need to aggressively pursue Mitchell."

Ian Begley @IanBegley From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-… From earlier: A few notes on previous Jazz-NYK trade talks surrounding Donovan Mitchell, how RJ Barrett & Mitchell Robinson can match a late 1990s Knicks mark, GM Scott Perry & rare NYK continuity: sny.tv/articles/jazz-…

The Utah Jazz want a bevy of unprotected first-round picks and young players for Mitchell. The Knicks have eight tradeable firsts and players like Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley who they could offer.

Meanwhile, Barrett's extension makes his inclusion in a package complicated, but not impossible. This helps the New York Knicks stay as the frontrunners in the Mitchell sweepstakes.

NBA Rumors: Engaging the LA Lakers as a third team could see New York Knicks land Donovan Mitchell and Utah Jazz secure RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett's $120 million four-year extension comes along with a "poison-pill provision." If it becomes difficult for the Utah Jazz to match salaries, involving the LA Lakers as the third team could see a deal go through.

The Lakers want to offload Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract. The Jazz are believed to be a likely destination as they covet the Lakers' unprotected 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. Utah reportedly wants to trade Donovan Mitchell before training camp, so a deal makes sense.

The New York Knicks will be able to keep the majority of their eight first-round picks in this scenario. Meanwhile, the Lakers will secure impact role players from Utah and New York. This could be crucial to their hopes of championship contention.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Lakers would have interest in Cam Reddish in a potential three team deal that sends Donovan Mitchell to New York, per @NYPost_Berman The Lakers would have interest in Cam Reddish in a potential three team deal that sends Donovan Mitchell to New York, per @NYPost_Berman https://t.co/JTixBqoGKi

The Knicks and Jazz will likely re-engage in talks before training camp. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a trade. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, New York's most recent offer was RJ Barrett and two unprotected first-round picks, which Utah declined.

Both sides are refusing to back down from their stance. So, persuading the LA Lakers to be a part of the deal seems like their best shot at getting a deal done before training camp.

