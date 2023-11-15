NBA Rumors: Insider rules out Zach LaVine to 76ers, names Lakers and Miami as realistic destinations

Over the past 24 hours, Zach LaVine has become one of the most talked about players in the NBA. Reports have emerged that the All-Star forward and the Chicago Bulls are open to the idea of a trade.

Following this news, multiple teams have popped up as possible landing spots for Zach LaVine. The Philadelphia 76ers are among those teams, but one insider doesn't see him ending up there. Marc Stein recently reported that LaVine is more likely to land with the LA Lakers or Miami Heat.

“It appears more feasible that teams such as Miami or the Los Angeles Lakers, rather than Philadelphia, could emerge with substantive trade interest in LaVine since those teams have a clearer need for an offensive infusion,” Stein wrote.

LaVine is a star-level player who is in the prime of his career at 28 years old. Through his first 11 games with the Chicago Bulls this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 21.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Along with being in what is considered to be his prime, LaVine is also under contract long term. This season is just the second year of a five-year, $215 million deal he signed during the 2022 offseason.

Which team makes the most sense for Zach LaVine?

Given his level of production and his contract situation, contenders are going to have their eyes on Zach LaVine. As for the Miami Heat and LA Lakers, each team has a strong case as to why they should pursue the Chicago Bulls star.

From a fit perspective, the Heat might benefit more from adding a player like Zach LaVine. They have an elite defensive duo in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but need more offensive firepower. This was a clear weak point all throughout their run to the NBA Finals last year.

Along with being a high-level scorer, LaVine is also a player who gets a lot of attempts up from three. This would also be crucial for Miami, as Butler and Adebayo are two non-shooters. Over the past five years, LaVine has averaged at least seven three-point attempts per game.

The Lakers went after depth this offseason, but it didn't work out how they hoped. That said, they could attempt to consolidate some pieces to bring in another star.

Star hunting didn't work for LA before, but this is a very different circumstance. LaVine is a perimeter scoring threat who can stretch out defenses and give LeBron James and Anthony Davis more room to operate.