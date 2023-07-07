NBA Rumors - Insider says Damian Lillard won't report to play if he is traded to any team other than the Miami Heat

Damian Lillard has been the hottest topic of the NBA off-season so far. The superstar point guard has finally requested a trade out of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Throughout his career, Damian Lillard has been loyal to the franchise that drafted him but now, he wants an opportunity to contend for a championship.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers appear unwilling to send Damian Lillard to his team of choice - the Miami Heat.

Instead, Portland wants to be compensated with a star-level talent in return for allowing their star player to leave - something which the Heat are unable to offer.

Now, we're beginning to see a standoff between Damian Lillard and the Western Conference finals - which is splitting NBA fans' opinions as a result.

Yet, according to a July 5 report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard's agent Aaron Goodwin has been calling teams around the league, explaining his client's desire to only play for the Miami Heat:

"As Cronin explores the broader landscape, Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, has been calling prospective trade partners and warning against trading for his client, team executives told ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote.

"Goodwin is telling organizations outside of Miami that trading for Lillard is trading for an unhappy player. As interference goes, this is a time-honored agent maneuver to depress offers and clear a path to a predetermined destination."

Lillard's standoff with the Portland Trail Blazers isn't likely to end soon and could get ugly before it gets better. The situation between the two parties is an unfortunate turn of events, considering Damian Lillard's loyalty toward Portland throughout his career.

Chris Broussard makes bold claim regarding Damian Lillard

Recently, in an appearance on 97.5 The Game, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed how Damian Lillard could have been tempted to join the Golden State Warriors had they not recently traded for Chris Paul.

Shelburne's revelation then led Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard to claim that had Lillard joined the Warriors and won a championship, it wouldn't have affected his legacy in the same way it did for Kevin Durant.

"Let's say [Damian Lillard] won a championship [with the Warriors]," Broussard said. "This wouldn't be like a legacy-changing ring for Dame. If he goes to Miami and they win it, if he went to Boston or Philly and they win it, it's a legacy-changing ring.

"You go to Golden State, which has won four rings without you. It's great! Dame finally won! It's awesome! Doesn't change the legacy at all."

Unfortunately, Lillard's chance of teaming up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson was short-lived, as Mike Dunleavy looked to get his roster improvement done early rather than waiting for a potential chance to acquire Lillard later in the summer.

As such, Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers will likely continue their standoff in what could become a genuine offseason saga in the NBA, akin to the kind fans usually see in soccer when two teams are trying to negotiate a transfer fee.

Ultimately, though, Lillard will likely get his wish and be suiting up for the Miami Heat next season.

