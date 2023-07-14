NBA Rumors: James Harden likely to join Clippers after ringless stint with 76ers

James Harden reportedly asked the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade after picking up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-2024 season. The 2017-2018 NBA MVP has a destination in mind, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, who reported:

"Harden’s stance has not changed, a source close to him told The Athletic. He still wants to leave Philadelphia. He’s still upset with how Morey handled his situation heading into possible free agency last month."

Amick continued:

"Even with the recent revelation that Harden attended the same NBPA party as Sixers co-star Joel Embiid and former Sixers owner Michael Rubin in Vegas, he’s still determined to start next season in a Clippers jersey."

While Harden's inital trade request came two weeks ago, there has been no indication that trade talks have progressed with the Los Angeles Clippers, or any other team. After public appearances with teammates Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, as well as 76ers owner Josh Harris and former owner Michael Rubin, there was speculation that Harden could be open to a return to Philadelphia.

It remains unclear if the 76ers will trade Harden, let alone accommodate his wishes to land with the Clippers. It is presumed that Philadelphia would need a co-star to pair with Embiid if they do trade Harden. If they move on from the 2017-2018 NBA MVP and take a step backwards, there has been speculation that the 2022-2023 NBA MVP could ask out next summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski says Philadelphia 76ers asking price for James Harden is high

While James Harden has asked for a trade, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly are looking to keep the ten-time All-Star. During a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, Adrian Wojnarowski stated:

"If it was up to the Sixers, they would get James Harden enthusiastic about playing next season with the Sixers. He opted into that [$35.6] million contract for next year, but under the guise of let's work together to find a trade. The Sixers have been talking to teams about trades for James Harden. Their asking price is really high. It feels a lot like where they were with Ben Simmons."

Check out Adrian Wojnarowski's full comments below:

Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range and 86.7% from the free-throw line in his first full season with the 76ers.

