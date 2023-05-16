NBA Rumors: James Harden and Mike D’Antoni could reunite following Doc Rivers’ departure

With Tuesday's firing of Doc Rivers by the Philadelphia 76ers, the future of star player James Harden and the coaching landscape changed. With the NBA draft lottery approaching Tuesday night, there are many implications for the team's direction and Harden's future.

The idea of a reunion between Harden and his previous coach, Mike D'Antoni, has created a buzz. According to reports, Philadelphia president of basketball operations Darryl Morey is interested in hiring him once again. All three worked together for several years with the Houston Rockets, making an indelible impression on their long-standing relationship.

The team went 318-217 across four seasons and reached the Western Conference finals in 2018 and semifinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- @MikeAScotto “Quietly, there has been a belief for a while that Mike D’Antoni would be a coaching candidate for the Sixers if Rivers is relieved of his coaching duties while Harden was a Sixer.” “Quietly, there has been a belief for a while that Mike D’Antoni would be a coaching candidate for the Sixers if Rivers is relieved of his coaching duties while Harden was a Sixer.” - @MikeAScotto https://t.co/z3iKTglGi6

"Quietly, there has been a belief for a while that Mike D’Antoni would be a coaching candidate for the Sixers if Rivers is relieved of his coaching duties while Harden was a Sixer," USA Today NBA writer Michael Scotto reported.

Doc Rivers' exit opens door for potential James Harden-Mike D'Antoni reunion in Philadelphia

It remains uncertain if D'Antoni's being considered as coach would be enough to convince Harden to stay with the Sixers. Harden could opt out of the last year of his current agreement, which is worth $35.6 million and explore free agency this summer.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Harden's potential return to Houston drew speculation during the season. That intensified after Philadelphia got eliminated by Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden's recent postgame remarks about Doc Rivers also contributed to the growing talk.

In Houston, D'Antoni constructed an offense tailored to maximize Harden's scoring abilities, resulting in the star winning three consecutive scoring titles. The success they achieved together under Morey's leadership has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on both parties.

As the offseason progresses, the potential reunion of James Harden and Mike D'Antoni remains an intriguing storyline to watch after Doc Rivers' departure.

Poll : 0 votes