NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant to seek $150 million from Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant is set to become a free agent this summer after the veteran forward had an impressive debut season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nonetheless, it appears that Grant intends to stay in Portland, but with a significant price attached.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that Grant is interested in securing a contract valued at $150 million for five years with the Trail Blazers. Among multiple teams around the league, it is noteworthy that the Detroit Pistons are one of the most interested suitors in this news.

Grant's impressive performance during the season has certainly boosted his market value. The 29-year-old forward averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting an impressive 47.5%, including a career-high 40.1% from beyond the arc.

In a trade with the Detroit Pistons last year, the Blazers acquired Grant, who promptly became an essential contributor to their lineup. Teams looking for a versatile forward find Grant appealing because of his ability to score efficiently and stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting.

With Grant's reported asking price, the Trail Blazers face a decision on whether to commit such a substantial amount of money to retain his services. On both ends of the court, Grant's contributions have undoubtedly been valuable. The team could face significant salary cap implications with a contract of this magnitude.

As the offseason proceeds, it is still to be determined how the situation will progress. The Trail Blazers will have to carefully consider their options and weigh the financial implications of Grant's contract demands.

LA Lakers eyeing Jerami Grant for perfect team integration

As the LA Lakers aim to continue to be playoff contenders, Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is being considered an ideal fit based on recent reports showing their interest in acquiring him.

With LeBron James defying the limitations of age and Anthony Davis playing better, the Lakers reached the Western Conference finals last season. Sports Illustrated's Alex Kirschenbaum proposed a trade scenario involving Grant joining the Lakers' roster.

Kirschenbaum emphasized Grant's suitability for the Hollywood franchise, highlighting his scoring prowess and defensive abilities. Grant's capacity to contribute offensively and guard multiple positions makes him an attractive prospect for the Lakers. Furthermore, Kirschenbaum suggested that Grant's skills would complement those of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.

An important point to mention is that Jerami Grant will become an unrestricted free agent after the season concludes. Without securing a long-term commitment from Grant, the Lakers could lose him without any compensation. Consequently, utilizing a first-round pick for Grant's services for only half a season could be viewed as a missed opportunity.

