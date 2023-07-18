NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid could reunite with his former 76ers teammate Jimmy Butler on Heat

Following some of his recent comments, Joel Embiid has been a hot topic of conversation. After saying he wants to win a title in Philly "or anywhere," one analyst brought up the idea of him reuniting with an old teammate.

Arguably the closest Joel Embiid came to winning an NBA title was in 2019 when he was teammates with Jimmy Butler. The Philadelphia 76ers took the eventual champions to seven games, but Kawhi Leonard ended things in historic fashions.

With the idea of Embiid looking at other horizions, The Athletic's Zach Harper touched on the idea of the reigning MVP reuniting with Butler on the Miami Heat.

"Daryl Morey is already processing Philly getting subpar value for Harden. However, a trade for Embiid (as awful as that might sound) is eased by Miami offering Bam Adebayo, a versatile four-time All-Star and two-time All-Defense selection."

Along with being former teammates, it is well documented that Embiid and Butler share a close relationship off the court.

What did Joel Embiid say that sparked trade talk?

All of this Joel Embiid trade talk sparked on Monday after the All-Star center used choice words when discussing his desire to win a title.

"I just want to win a championship. You know, whatever it takes. I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's in Philly or anywehre else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that."

It's been a long journey for Embiid in the NBA, but now he is ready to win at the highest level. He's propelled himself to be an MVP-level talent and carried the Philadelphia 76ers to be a force in the Eastern Conference. However, they've struggled to get over the hump.

In the Embiid era, the Sixers have failed to get out of the second round on numerous occasions. They had a 3-2 on the Boston Celtics this postseason, but were unable to get the job done.

Following this playoff exit, change is once again in the air for Philly. After opting in to his player option, James Harden informed the team that he'd like to be traded. This means yet another new running mate for Embiid after they brought in the All-Star guard in exchange for Ben Simmons.

After years of waiting, it appears Embiid is finally growing impatient in Philly. Depending on how the next few months go, he could be the next star that wants a change of scenery.

