NBA Rumors: Jordan Bell and Langston Galloway to join Golden State Warriors' training camp in hopes of getting a roster spot

Emerging NBA Rumors suggest that Jordan Bell and Langston Gallaway will join the Golden State Warriors' training camp. The Warriors, after hosting workouts with multiple players over the past few weeks, have now decided to include the 26-year year Bell and 29-year-old Langston in a non-roster guaranteed training camp deal.

Marc J. Spears, a senior writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, broke the news about Jordan Bell via his Twitter account. In his tweet, he wrote:

The Warriors are bringing forward Jordan Bell to training camp as a non-roster invitee, a source told @TheUndefeated @espn. Bell previously played for Golden State from 2017-19 and last season.

Meanwhile, Shams Charania, a senior writer for The Athletic, broke the news of Langston Gallaway being invited to the Golden State Warriors' training camp via a tweet which read:

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater.

Bell and Galloway will join the Golden State Warriors' training camp in hopes of getting a roster spot

Bell, a center and power forward, began his NBA career in 2017. Chicago Bulls' 28th overall pick, he was subsequently traded to the Dubs. He appeared in 57 games in his rookie season, starting only 13 games, and won the first and only championship of his career.

After only two seasons with the team, Bell signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. He joined the Golden State Warriors again in 2021 on a two-way contract and played for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The other player in conversation, Galloway, has never played for GSW. Instead, he began his career by representing the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Summer League. In his debut season in the league, he played 45 games for the Knicks and started 41 of them.

He showed potential as a rookie, registering 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. However, the former 2014-15 All-Rookie team member was unable to replicate or improve his rookie season performance.

The team from the Bay Area will try to gauge the potential of the duo during training camp and whether they are worthy of being on the Stephen Curry-led team's roster.

