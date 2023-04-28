With Kawhi Leonard suffering a torn meniscus in round one of the NBA Playoffs, many have speculated that the LA Clippers will look to trade him. With one year left on his deal before he faces a player option, there is widespread concern about Leonard's ability to stay fit.

While the Clippers, who are about to inaugurate a new state-of-the-art arena in 2024, haven't indicated that they'll be looking to trade 'The Paw', fans can't help but wonder. On the heels of Colin Cowherd predicting that Kawhi Leonard could land in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic, another potential trade has popped up.

Fadeaway World has been putting the NBA trade machine to good use, and has concocted a trade that lands Kawhi Leonard in Golden State. Surprisingly, the hypothetical trade also manages to keep the big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers Send:

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Golden State Warriors Send:

Andrew Wiggins

Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II

Moses Moody

2023 First-Round pick

As Fadeaway World pointed out, the trade significantly impacts the Warriors' depth. In addition to losing a starter in Andrew Wiggins, they would also lose their Sixth Man, Jordan Poole. Add to that the missing 3 & D abilities of Gary Payton II and the rebounding of Moses Moody, and the Warriors may not be willing to make the deal.

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two

Given that Kawhi Leonard is now injured after playing in just 52 games this season, following a year-long absence due to a torn ACL, his trade value is anyone's guess. Whenever he's healthy, The Paw is still one of the best players in the league today on both ends of the floor.

Given the amount of time he's missed, a team like the Warriors may not be willing to sacrifice depth, just for him to play under 60 games a season.

LA Clippers' stance on trading Kawhi Leonard

Although theories have been flying around as to where Kawhi Leonard could potentially go, LA Clippers don't seem keen on trading him any time soon. Despite the inactivity during the regular season, and the injuries that have seemingly plagued Leonard of late, the team seems likely to keep him around.

According to a team source who spoke to The Athletic back before the trade deadline, the Clippers weren't looking to trade the former NBA champ away. Mark Medina of Sportsnaut reported this week, that the Clippers remain committed to the duo of Leonard and George.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

For his part, Paul George's durability has also been questioned. Given that he's played under 60 games every year since the 2018-19 season with OKC, many have questioned his future with the team as well.

The way things stand now, LA Clippers will look to run things back next season with the same core, possibly with a re-signed Russell Westbrook.

Poll : 0 votes