NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard has reportedly ‘stopped communicating’ with players or coaches

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers has gone through some challenging times throughout the past few years. Injuries have derailed this part of Leonard's career, and it's been unfortunate for multiple different reasons.

Leonard was injured during the playoffs once again this season and has now missed the last two games against the Phoenix Suns. He will also miss game five.

Colin Cowherd had some interesting things to say about Leonard, including that he doesn't communicate with his coaches or players on the team:

"The Clippers were very physical in Game One but then by Game Three back to LA, guess who is not available? Kawhi Leonard. Every crisis in every business eventually has a tipping point and the Clippers have met there's.

"Kawhi is about to be 32, he is not about to become verbal, engaging, a great communicator, and healthy. It's time to move off Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers do so many things right, they've got a great head coach, excellent executives, I love their owner, he's one of the richest in the league, they're building a new arena. But in two seasons, Leonard has played in 27 home games.

"He's just not available. He's odd. He doesn't communicate (I've been told) with coaches or players. This is who he is and Los Angeles is a very distracted market. It's like a Chicago or New York but with better weather."

Cowherd has been known to say things that aren't always accurate. But it's not out of the picture that Kawhi Leonard does these types of things. For one, he seems shy, although that could just be the persona he gives off on the court.

Kawhi Leonard played like one of the best players in the association before he sustained another injury. It's unfortunate that the talks have come to this, but that's what happens when players continue to miss big games because of injuries.

