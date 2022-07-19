NBA Rumors: Knicks could be interested in acquiring Russell Westbrook if they add 3x All-Star this offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook have had, arguably, their most disappointing season in franchise history. There have been numerous seasons where the team has had horrendous track records of racking up just north of 20 wins.

However, nothing comes close to the dismay brought about by the team in the aftermath of their performances last season.

With the Lakers looking to move Russell Westbrook, the most likely outcome still relates to Kyrie Irving's arrival at the Crypto.com Arena. Other scenarios, as per reports, include deals wherein the 10-time NBA All-Star is shipped to San Antonio, or most recently, the New York Knicks.

Speaking about the rumors, NBA insider Marc Stein gave us some insight into how New York can put together a deal for Westbrook.

Stein stated:

“One league source advised me in Las Vegas to keep an eye on the Knicks and Lakers discussing a potential Westbrook deal if — IF — Leon Rose can successfully bring Donovan Mitchell to Madison Square Garden.”

The Utah Jazz have decided to enter the rebuilding phase of their roster, with the dawn of a new decade on their team. Just a few years after picking Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 draft pick, the Jazz are looking to move on from the 25-year-old.

Utah is keeping busy this summer in the wake of a deal that saw three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert being sent to Minnesota. In exchange for Gobert, Utah got a plethora of future first-round picks and as many as, at least, five players in exchange.

TThe Jazz's intentions are clear. Renew. Rebuild. Contend.

In 2017, Mitchell, the now three-time NBA All-Star, was selected to be paired with center Rudy Gobert in what was seen as a franchise-altering duo. The pair would lead them to the NBA finals for the first time since 1998.

Following fantastic regular-season records over the past four years, the Jazz were unable to tranfer their dominance to the playoffs. The franchise's reach only went as far as a first-round appearance.

The Utah-based franchise has since decided to sever ties with long-term head coach Quinn Snyder. As such, they have now decided to entertain deals surrounding Mitchell. They will be focusing on winning an NBA championship before the decade closes.

The LA Lakers- Russell Westbrook experience

Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets: LBJ X AD X Russell Westbrook

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was LA's sole focus in the summer of 2021. The LA Lakers gambled away their championship-winning team for a star who is in a declining state and toward the latter part of his career.

As expected by many, the experiment was a catastrophic failure. The Lakers went on to miss the playoffs for the second time under the LeBron James banner.

James' championship window is coming to a close as the superstar enters the concluding stages of his career. Therefore, it's clear the Lakers need to surround James and Anthony Davis with the ideal supporting cast to succeed.

The Russell Westbrook trade might be exactly what the Lakers need to go back to their 2020 championship winning ways.

