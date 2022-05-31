NBA Rumors: LA Lakers deterring from using a first-round pick to facilitate a Russell Westbrook trade this offseason

It's almost that time of the year again, when the NBA offseason and player trades collide. The LA Lakers have never had a quiet offseason in the organization's history. That reputation comes from being one of the most successful franchises in basketball history.

The most recent rumors involve Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to reports, the Purple and Gold aren't willing to part ways with any future first-round picks to rid themselves of the former MVP.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers don't plan to use a first-round pick to trade Westbrook:

"Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook's massive expiring contract, according to league sources. Rival teams know how much of a public trainwreck last season was for the Lakers, and they're not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook's contract."

The rumors this summer will garner more traction and curiosity due to the complicated nature of the Lakers' situation, with the focus being Westbrook.

Westbrook was acquired by the Lakers in a trade. Los Angeles shipped Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick of the 2021 draft to the Washington Wizards.

The trade eventually put the Lakers in a sticky situaion, with Los Angeles currently facing a crisis in its attempt to offload Westbrook.

The trade didn't go as planned by the front office as the Lakers went 33-49 and missed the postseason.

The Lakers even attempted to trade the former MVP before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, the Lakers considered trading for Kyrie Irving during the season. It was reported that the Brooklyn Nets were considering moving on from their superstar guard due to his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Begley said:

"But the Lakers don't subscribe to that theory. As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade."

The future of the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

The integration of Russell Westbrook into Los Angeles didn't go according to plan.

Following Westbrook's catastrophe of a season, questions will be asked about how the Lakers intend to proceed next season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While many argue that the Westbrook trade led to the Lakers' dreadful season, others believe that roster construction, coaching and the front office are responsible.

The Lakers must hope to obtain maximum value in any trade that involves Westbrook in the hopes of constructing a competent roster. This could eventually lead them back to championship contention.

