NBA Rumors: LA Lakers plan to use Dennis Schroder as primary option defensively against high movement guards like Steph Curry and Ja Morant 

The LA Lakers have stacked their backcourt depth with defensive-minded guards like Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley this offseason. Both bring plenty of intensity on defense and the ability to guard the opposition's best perimeter players.

The Lakers have reportedly figured out their assignments for the upcoming season. According to LA Times, LA hopes to use Patrick Beverley to guard wings and Schroder to defend guards.

“Sources said the Lakers hope to use Beverley as a defender against top-level wings, while using a player like Schroder to chase high-movement point guards such as Ja Morant and Stephen Curry," reported LA Times.

Dennis Schroder's pace makes him an ideal candidate to chase after guards like Steph Curry and Ja Morant. The LA Lakers lacked a player with his defensive versatility. Patrick Beverley is a hard-nosed defender but may struggle against high-movement guards.

Beverley, 34, has been injury-prone over the last few years. The Lakers may want to give him easier assignments during the regular season to keep him fresh and available for the playoffs.

It also allows him to focus solely on guarding the best wings on the opposing team. The two players are excellent additions to the team. They may cover up for the lack of intensity the 17-time champions showed on defense last season. It will be interesting to see them share the backcourt this upcoming season.

NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder chose LA Lakers over Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors

Dennis Schroder may have been the best free agent left in the market. The German reportedly garnered interest from several teams following his remarkable performances for his national team at EuroBasket. The Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors were interested in him.

However, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Schroder chose his former team, the LA Lakers. Schroder played for the 17-time NBA champions during the 2020-21 NBA season. He filled the Lakers' need for a secondary ball-handler, a third scoring option and strong defense.

The Lakers started that season 21-7 before Anthony Davis and LeBron James went down with injuries. Dennis Schroder made a solid impact with and without the two superstars on both ends. However, Schroder coming in as a starter isn't guaranteed.

The LA Lakers have five starting-caliber guards, including Schroder, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves. According to Shams Charania, all players will battle it out at training camp to seal a starting guard spot. New coach Darvin Ham has emphasized the team's need to improve defensively.

The Lakers also need efficient shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So, players with the best 3-and-D ability could likely secure starting roles in the backcourt.

