NBA Rumors: LA Lakers were willing to offer 2027 and 2029 firsts for former champion and 3x All-Star 

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers were willing to include their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in packages for Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. The Lakers have maintained they were only willing to include the draft capital if they got a significant return.

Irving and Mitchell would've bolstered the Lakers' hopes of returning to championship contention. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, they were prepared to use picks to make a deal happen.

However, the Brooklyn Nets kept Kyrie Irving, while Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Teams coveted the Lakers' 2027 and 2029 firsts. However, it wasn't enough to secure a deal, especially in Mitchell's case.

The Utah Jazz wanted at least three unprotected picks and young players in return. This report indicates that the LA Lakers may not include picks for role players. The Lakers are targeting Jordan Clarkson, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

However, the Lakers don't believe these deals need their two firsts to make a deal happen. General manager Rob Pelinka has also spoken about using these picks only if it significantly improves the team.

"If you include the 2027 and 2029 picks, all your picks are gone," Pelinka told reporters. "You have one shot to make a trade with multiple picks. ... If you make that trade, it has to be the right one."

The LA Lakers will have the opportunity to add a max player to their roster next offseason. They can generate the cap space needed to do that. If they keep their 2027 and 2029 picks, they could also explore trade options for contributing role players.

LeBron James, Darvin Ham and the LA Lakers show faith in Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers' trade talks have centered around moving Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 firsts this offseason. His $47 million expiring deal could help in landing multiple role players.

With Rob Pelinka clarifying that the Lakers will be careful with their remaining draft capital, Westbrook staying on the roster looks likelier. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and coach Darvin Ham have backed the nine-time All-Star.

"I look forward to being a part of this journey with him this year," James told reporters. "It's going to be a great year for him, and we're going to be right there with him. We're here, and it starts tomorrow. It's all about putting in the work, and when you put in the work, you see the results."

Meanwhile, Davis revealed he had several conversations with Westbrook. He said he is interested to see what happens this season. Coach Ham told reporters that Westbrook spoke to him about committing to defense.

There are no assurances that Russell Westbrook will start, though. Nevertheless, Russ coming off the bench could be a game-changer for the LA Lakers. He ran the floor efficiently without LeBron and AD on the floor last season. If he accepts a sixth-man role, LA could make this partnership with Westbrook work.

