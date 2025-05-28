NBA Rumors: Lakers breakout star Austin Reaves seeking $30,000,000 yearly contract 

Lakers breakout star Austin Reaves' growth has plummeted his market value. The Lakers signed him to a four-year $53.8 million deal in 2023 has looked like a bargain over the past two years, with Reaves significantly outplaying his contract.

In 2024-25, he took it up a notch, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists (all career-highs), shooting 46.0%, including 37.7% from 3. Despite an underwhelming performance in the NBA playoffs, Reaves managed 16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 3.6 apg.

However, he was dealing with a foot injury that limited him from playing at his ceiling. Reaves also had a no-show for the first time in the postseason, and the Lakers, who had several roster flaws across the board, weren't taken aback by his dip.

As per Eric Pincus' latest report, Reaves himself remains confident of signing a lucrative deal when he's at the negotiating table next time. Pincus reported that Reaves will enter free agency in 2026 by declining a $14.9 million player option and looking for a deal worth $30,000,000 annually.

"Reaves is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range. The most he can extend for ($19.5 million) is far short of that number."

Austin Reaves can extend his stay in LA on a four-year, $89 million extension. However, the annual average salary would be $10.5 million below his reported demands. It could potentially be his only chance to secure the biggest contract of his career, aged 28, so Reaves is likely to hold his ground in the negotiations when the time comes.

Lakers star Austin Reaves' agent warns critics of including his client in trade machines

Austin Reaves' NBA playoffs struggles have seen a section of Lakers fans turn on him. Amid the team's glaring offseason needs at the center position and on defense, his critics haven't hesitated to put him in trade machines. Reaves' agent, Aaron Reilly, stood up for him with an alarming message on Saturday, saying:

"Next year is going to be a show. People really have no idea what’s to come. Keep putting him in trade rumors for second string centers."

The Lakers don't have the assets or draft capital, prompting the critics to include Reaves in trade frameworks despite Rob Pelinka's confidence in the 26-year-old guard. Considering Reaves' growth and chemistry with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers will likely do everything to keep hold of him.

However, if the possibility of trading for a bonafide star emerges, Reaves might be expendable.

