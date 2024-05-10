NBA Rumors: Lakers eyeing Bronny James as draft prospect to ensure LeBron James' availability on roster

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly willing to do everything they can to keep LeBron James on the roster, including drafting his son, Bronny James. The Lakers still see the 39-year-old as a key part of their plans, and by extension, they also want Bronny on the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are open to bringing LeBron's son in the 2024 NBA draft if his father stays with the team.

"LeBron James, for everything I hear, wants to play up to two more NBA seasons and obviously, the Lakers want to bring him back. The Lakers want to be in a position where, if it is drafting Bronny in the second round, they do have interest in bringing Bronny James as a draft pick," Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show.

The veteran insider mentioned that Bronny might start his process in Chicago before or after the NBA combine scheduled for next week. Given his preseason heart incident at USC, he also needs to get 'full clearance' to work out for the NBA teams.

"Bronny James is getting back on the court. We'll see where he ends up in the draft. LeBron James, by all accounts, I think the Lakers are in position [to keep him]," he added.

James has expressed his desire to share the NBA court with his firstborn. It's still unclear if he'll be willing to leave the Lakers to mentor his kid during his first years or if playing Bronny as his opponent can suffice 'King James.'

Bronny James has four-word comment on potentially being drafted to the NBA

During a recent stream on Twitch, streamer xQc (real name Felix Lengyel) asked Bronny James about his immediate future. In an extract of the stream, Lengyel wants to know what Bronny is doing next.

"Are you getting drafted this year?" somebody asked Bronny.

"I don't know yet," Bronny replied.

Bronny James' potential draft position once was as high as No. 10. The situation has drastically changed for the former Sierra Canyon player, who now is considered a second-round pick.

This is where the Lakers can take advantage and draft him to make sure they keep LeBron James on the roster. This gives their superstar the chance to play with his son for at least a couple of years.