NBA Rumors: Lakers hesitant on Anthony Davis' contract extension

Following this season, LA Lakers star Anthony Davis only has one year left on his contract. Despite being one of the main faces of the franchise, the organization appears to be having cold feet in regards to their future together long term.

Recent reports emerged that there is confliction within the Lakers organization about giving Anthony Davis another big extension. Following the 2023-24 season, the All-Star big man has a player option for 2025.

"You hope Anthony Davis stays healthy and you get the best out of him next year. But I don't think they're going to be in a position to be interested in a long-term extension for him this summer."

There has also been talk that when Davis becomes extension eligible this summer that LA will make it a focal point to get him signed to a new deal.

"They do not want him messing with free agency in 2024," said Windhorst. "That's a primary offseason thing for the Lakers. Get Davis locked down. Past even when LeBron James is signed for."

Should the LA Lakers make it a point to give Anthony Davis a long-term extension?

Overall, it is not shocking to see that the LA Lakers are hesitant to give Anthony Davis a new deal. That being said, his recent play did rise his stock in terms of his future value.

The main thing that LA is likely worried about is that Davis has been unable to stay on the court. He has yet to play in 65 games in a season since his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. They'd be taking a huge risk giving a max contract to someone with extensive injury history.

He had some nights to forget, but overall AD put together a good postseason run. Despite everything that happened this year, Davis and LeBron James were one series win away from getting back to the NBA Finals.

In 16 postseason matchups, Davis averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. His best series came against the Devner Nuggets, where he averaged 26.8 points and 14.0 rebounds.

With all the retirement talk surrounding LeBron James, the Lakers could be at a crossroads. However, they should not effect their plans with Davis. After proving that he can still take his game to an elite level on the big stage, LA might be inclined to give him an extension and figure out the rest later.

