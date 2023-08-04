The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in offering Anthony Davis a $170 million extension over three years. Davis has two years left on his current deal, which he signed in 2020. The final year of the contract is a player option. If Davis declines that, he could be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

LA Times Dan Woike reported the Lakers' willingness to offer Davis the $170 million extension. It's a sensible move for LA in the long run. It helps them lock their star player on a long-term contract at a slightly cheaper cost.

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral The Lakers have ‘strong interest’ in offering Anthony Davis an extension worth $170M over 3 years, per @DanWoikeSports pic.twitter.com/S1kQxjz47m

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If AD hits free agency next summer, he could be in line to sign a five-year $304 million supermax with the Lakers and a four-year $224 million contract with another team. The Lakers have until October 23rd to get this deal done.

It makes sense for both parties to sign this extension. The LA Lakers' benefits have been listed above. Meanwhile, for Anthony Davis, this helps him secure a long-term deal. He must do that, considering his injury history thus far.

Several players previously have delayed signing extensions in the hopes of landing a lucrative contract, but injuries have hampered their shot at doing so. Davis betting on himself after failing to play at least 60 games apiece in his last three seasons doesn't seem like a good idea.

Anthony Davis is the LA Lakers' future star

The LA Lakers gave up the bulk of their assets to acquire Anthony Davis in 2019. It was a successful move as they won a championship in his first season. However, the following three seasons haven't gone according to plans. Davis' injury troubles have been key contributors to the Lakers' lack of silverware after their 'Orlando Bubble' success.

The Lakers don't have any other option, either. Davis' spurts, where he turns into the best player in the league, have proven that he's worth holding onto. He had one of his best career years last season, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds (league-high) and 2.0 blocks per game, shooting 56.3%.

With the big men dominating the NBA again, having a talent like AD makes the Lakers a legitimate threat, provided he stays healthy. Additionally, Davis is a beast defensively. His impact is also more significant than LeBron James.

The Lakers without LeBron survived the West and made the playoffs, despite the four-time MVP playing only 11 of their 26 games since the trade deadline. Davis played in 24 games. LA posted a 17-7 record in that stretch.

Meanwhile, James confirmed his return for his 21st season after hinting at retirement in his last press conference after the conference finals loss against Denver. However, he has a player option next offseason. There is no guarantee he will return to play his 22nd season.

These factors make signing Anthony Davis long-term make sense regarding the Lakers staying competitive.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)