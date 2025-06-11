NBA Rumors: Lakers linked to Luka Doncic and LeBron James' former teammates in 2025 free agency 

The LA Lakers have been linked with four under-the-radar 2025 free agents, including Luka Doncic and LeBron James' former teammates. The Lakers have multiple needs across the board, starting with depth at the center position and more bench pieces they can rely on in different situations.

Ad

NBA insider Khobi Price named five players to watch out for in a relatively buy-low situation in the free agency market, including Celtics center Luke Kornet, Spurs guard Tre Jones, Mavericks guard Dante Exum, Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. and Clippers swingman Amir Coffey. Exum played with Doncic in Dallas, and Nance was James' teammate in Cleveland.

Price viewed Kornet as a $5.6 million taxpayer midlevel exception option. The 7-foot-1 backup center is solid in the interior on both ends and can be a good option in the second unit, as he was with Boston, which might look at shedding salary. Price considered Jones a potential Gabe Vincent replacement should LA trade the backup guard.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Price was impressed with Exum's two-way play and perimeter defense as a 6-foot-5 guard who can provide length and quickness. He is also considered a potential Vincent replacement. Meanwhile, Coffey is another buy-low two-way option who can shoot efficiently, and Nance could be a third option center in Price's opinion.

Lakers will have to be surgical with veteran minimums in NBA free agency

The LA Lakers need to be sharp in free agency. They will likely be a first-round team after all major players opt in or are reacquired in the offseason, like LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith. LA has little wiggle room in the trade landscape, with only one first-round pick and five swaps, which aren't favorable.

Ad

That said, the Lakers will need to squeeze out the best possible moves in NBA free agency. They need to rope in the right pieces with the TMPLE and veteran minimum contracts to improve their depth. The past two years, the Lakers have struggled to do that, adding players who might not be on NBA teams next year.

Acquiring a few of the five players mentioned by Khobi Price would be a good head start for the Lakers, especially if it's someone like Luke Kornet, Tre Jones and Dante Exum, who have been proven contributors over the past two seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More