NBA Rumors: Lakers linked to Luka Doncic and LeBron James' former teammates in 2025 free agency 

The LA Lakers have been linked with four under-the-radar 2025 free agents, including Luka Doncic and LeBron James' former teammates. The Lakers have multiple needs across the board, starting with depth at the center position and more bench pieces they can rely on in different situations.
NBA insider Khobi Price named five players to watch out for in a relatively buy-low situation in the free agency market, including Celtics center Luke Kornet, Spurs guard Tre Jones, Mavericks guard Dante Exum, Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. and Clippers swingman Amir Coffey. Exum played with Doncic in Dallas, and Nance was James' teammate in Cleveland.
Price viewed Kornet as a $5.6 million taxpayer midlevel exception option. The 7-foot-1 backup center is solid in the interior on both ends and can be a good option in the second unit, as he was with Boston, which might look at shedding salary. Price considered Jones a potential Gabe Vincent replacement should LA trade the backup guard.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Price was impressed with Exum's two-way play and perimeter defense as a 6-foot-5 guard who can provide length and quickness. He is also considered a potential Vincent replacement. Meanwhile, Coffey is another buy-low two-way option who can shoot efficiently, and Nance could be a third option center in Price's opinion.
Lakers will have to be surgical with veteran minimums in NBA free agency
The LA Lakers need to be sharp in free agency. They will likely be a first-round team after all major players opt in or are reacquired in the offseason, like LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith. LA has little wiggle room in the trade landscape, with only one first-round pick and five swaps, which aren't favorable.
That said, the Lakers will need to squeeze out the best possible moves in NBA free agency. They need to rope in the right pieces with the TMPLE and veteran minimum contracts to improve their depth. The past two years, the Lakers have struggled to do that, adding players who might not be on NBA teams next year.
Acquiring a few of the five players mentioned by Khobi Price would be a good head start for the Lakers, especially if it's someone like Luke Kornet, Tre Jones and Dante Exum, who have been proven contributors over the past two seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.