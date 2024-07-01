NBA rumors: Lakers linked to Zach LaVine, Trae Young as per fresh report

The Zach LaVine and Trae Young connections to the LA Lakers have resurfaced again as the 2024 NBA free agency gets underway. With teams from both conferences dealing with big names already, the onus is now on the Lakers who are yet to hit the trade button. The Bulls reportedly offered LaVine to the Golden State Warriors for Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins, but the deal was a no-go. This puts the guard back into the Lakers rumors mill again, while Young, who left Klutch to be repped by CAA is linked with the Purple and Gold yet again.

Per NBA Trade Report on Twitter (formerly X), the front office has reached out to the Hawks and the Bulls for a potential trade as a way to add a third superstar alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"Lakers have discussed potential Trae Young and Zach LaVine trades with Atlanta and Chicago. Nothing is imminent but Los Angeles sees these options as the only way to improve with “Star” talent added. #NBA"

Contracts aside, the question mark will be about the fit of one or both of these players. While they do address the shooting woes and are guaranteed buckets, both LaVine and Young are average on defense, and that might hamper the team's defensive scheme.

Earlier, it was reported that a deal between LA and Young was less likely to happen after the 25-year-old moved away from his Klutch connection. He comes off averaging 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from the three-point line. He was limited to 54 games this season as Atlanta finished the season with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs.

LaVine was shut down midway into the season with his foot injury. He ended his season averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 25 games for the Bulls.

Can the Lakers benefit from adding either Zach LaVine or Trae Young?

While adding either player solves the third 'star' objective, the move doesn't necessarily translate to the LA Lakers winning a championship. Not especially if Zach LaVine has another injury-riddled season, or when Trae Young disappears on defense. Perimeter guarding has been one of the woes the Lakers have struggled with, and neither of these two players fit the bill when it comes to capable defense. Their offense makes them unidimensional.

What could work in their favor however is that both LaVine and Young supercharge the offense, especially in the non-James minutes. JJ Redick's game plan will involve more of Davis as he's already made it clear that the big will be the centerpiece of LA's offense, and Young's playmaking along with LaVine's clutch bursts will make them promising additions. But only time will tell if the front office indeed decides to add one of these players and the cost that comes with bringing them to LA.

