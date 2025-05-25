NBA Rumors: Lakers & Warriors linked to veteran champ center to address frontcourt depth

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers need to bolster their frontcourt rotation this offseason. Golden State only has one center under contract next season in Quentin Post. Meanwhile, all of LA's centers are set to enter free agency.

Ad

With their impending need, both Pacific Division teams could compete for the same veteran big man. Per ESPN Insider Bobby Marks, that center is former Milwaukee Bucks champion and free agent Brook Lopez.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lopez - who turned 37 in April - remains a reliable contributor, particularly for his ability to stretch the floor and defend the rim. In the last six seasons, he averaged 35.7 percent on 3-pointers and 2.1 blocks per game. He stayed healthy, playing 78 games in 2022-23, 79 in 2023-24, and 80 in 2024-25.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

His availability, floor spacing, and interior defense make him an appealing target for any championship-contending team, and he can be signed on a team-friendly veteran deal.

Ad

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers' master plan in Giannis Antetokounmpo's mock trade to Pistons sees them land Jalen Duren

The LA Lakers could also target Steven Adams this coming offseason

The LA Lakers don't have a lot of player assets or draft capital to make a splash in the trade market this offseason. They have little room to maneuver with their $5.7 million MLE (mid-level exception).

Ad

LA won't be able to acquire a top-shelf center with only $5.7 million, but it might be enough to secure Steven Adams. According to reporter Jovan Buha, these are the two likely targets for the Lakers this offseason.

"When someone asked who's like the most realistic free agent big I said Steven Adams," Buha said. "He's a player the Lakers had interest in. He's also a player they should be able to sign either for the minimum or upwards of the 5.7 taxpayer MLE." (1:11:41-1:11:59)

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, NBA writer Eric Pincus thinks Adams could remain with the Houston Rockets for more money. Per Pincus, Brook Lopez or Clint Capela are likelier to end up donning LA's Purple and Gold next season due to the salary situation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Steven Adams would give LA a strong presence on the interior, especially with his offensive rebounding. His screening ability can also free up their perimeter players, such as Luka Doncic.

This can turn Adams into a potent pick-and-roll partner. He can also occasionally get free runs to the hoop from the dunker spot with Doncic's elite vision and playmaking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More