NBA Rumors: League insider reveals Lakers' LeBron James, AD and Russell Westbrook had a phone call to pledge their commitment to one another

The Los Angeles Lakers' 'Big Three' of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are again in the news. The organization has shifted its focus to revitalizing and rejuvenating its roster.

Amidst a potential Westbrook departure, reports have emerged that Westbrook, James and Davis have pledged their commitment to one another.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes shared his understanding of the situation.

As per Chris Haynes:

"Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty"

Los Angeles acquired Westbrook in the summer of 2021. Los Angeles acquired Westbrook to assist LeBron James. The franchise gambled on Westbrook in what has turned out to be a failure of an experiment.

The team unexpectedly missed out on the playoffs. The season showed that Los Angeles' aging roster was no match for the fast-paced, athletic and young Western Conference.

Since then, the franchise has discussed how to move forward with Westbrook.

This season has shown gaps in their roster. They have since shifted their approach to becoming younger and more athletic.

Los Angeles featured one of the oldest squads in the league, with an average age of 33 years.

Westbrook's large contract makes it difficult for Los Angeles to add any more stars to their team.

Lakers upcoming aspirations

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Lakers continue to structure their roster with the intention of helping LeBron James win his fifth NBA championship. With LeBron James turning 38 in December, their opportunity to secure another championship during James' tenure dwindles.

Rumors are emerging that LA and Brooklyn are merely a future first-round pick away from finalizing a Kyrie Irving for Westbrook deal.

