NBA Rumors: League insider reveals LeBron James is "as good as gone" if he doesn't sign an extension in the summer

LeBron James has played brilliantly this season. However, his good form has not helped the LA Lakers, as they continue their struggle to find form. Over the past few weeks, reports have revealed LeBron James' disappointment with the Lakers front office.

The 37-year-old is under contract with the team until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, as per Jack Fischer from Bleacher Report, if he doesn't sign an extension this summer, the Purple and Gold could lose the services of the four-time NBA champion.

At the end of his contract, LeBron James will be aged 38 and will be an unrestricted free agent. This leaves the door open for him to go to any team in the league that has the cap space to sign him. He has not ruled out a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but only time will tell if that move transpires.

The Lakers would not want LeBron James to leave the franchise as replacing him is impossible. However, the 37-year-old has been vocal about wanting to play with his son Bronny James and this in itself could be one of the big reasons for him wanting to leave the Lakers as a free agent.

This season has been disastrous for the Lakers as they have failed to find rhythm due to several injuries and setbacks. The management was expected to make some big moves ahead of the trade deadline, but they failed to do so. The 37-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the current situation and made no secret of it during the recently concluded All-Star break.

James' performances this season have proven that he still has gas left in the tank and the Lakers will not want to let go of that any time soon. Come the offseason, the four-time champion has a lot to think about and it will be interesting to see if he opts to sign an extension or choose the path that makes him a free agent.

How good has LeBron James been this season?

LeBron James, having an MVP caliber season in the 19th year of his career, is a testament to his greatness as a player. He has averaged 29.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 6.5 APG. King James is shooting the ball at 52.2 % efficiency from the field and 35.3 % from beyond the arc. His scoring average is his highest since the 2009-10 season when he won the MVP award.

The 37-year-old has been scoring with ease and is having one of the best offensive years of his career. He has also saved games for the Lakers, courtesy of his brilliance in the clutch. The team's victory over the Utah Jazz before the All-Star break was an instance where James proved his worth when he dropped 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the team to a win.

Despite putting in his all, the team has misfired. Russell Westbrook was brought in to make the team better, but his form has ended up being the biggest reason behind the Lakers' struggles.

With just 24 games left in the regular season, the team will have to play to the best of their ability if they are to make it to the playoffs. LeBron James will undoubtedly be key to this, but without the support of other stars like Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Malik Monk, it could be tough to get the team beyond the finish line.

