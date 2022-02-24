"Bryant was never able to strong-arm the Lakers" - NBA Insider divulges the extent of LeBron James' influence on LA Lakers, says it's much more than Kobe Bryant ever had

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are two of the greatest players to ever the game of basketball. Their status as superstars gave them a lot of power and influence within their teams during their respective careers, with James even the butt of jokes and referred to by his critics as "LeGM."

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, James currently holds a lot of power within the Lakers organization. Oram's sources even went as far as revealing that Kobe never had the same pull back then when he was the main man from 2004 until his retirement.

"But for as important as Bryant was to the Lakers, sources inside the organization have long said that not even the legendary Black Mamba wielded as much power within the organization as James now has," Oram wrote.

"Bryant was never able to strong-arm the Lakers to make a move like the one James helped orchestrate for Westbrook, which has proven to be an outright disaster," Oram added.

As tensions rise between LeBron and Rob Pelinka, where will the Lakers draw the line?

LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in 2018, bringing an NBA championship two years later. In the process of putting the best team around him, James has been rumored to be the biggest influence in the Lakers' acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019 and Russell Westbrook last summer.

Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant did hold a lot of power when Shaquille O'Neal was traded in 2004, but the Lakers barely gave in to his demands. Kobe famously requested a trade in the 2007 offseason and the Lakers never caved in. The Lakers also did calculated moves back then that helped Bryant win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Klutch Sports, LeBron James and Lakers management drama

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James had a great All-Star weekend, returning to Cleveland and hitting the game-winning jumpshot to give his team the win last Sunday. However, a drama is brewing between James' representatives Klutch Sports and the Lakers front office.

"The King" has been taking subtle shots at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka via press and social media since the trade deadline, as reported by Oram. James and Klutch were rumored to be unhappy with Pelinka for not pulling a trade that would have sent Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston in exchange for John Wall.

The Lakers and Pelinka are reportedly frustrated with the subtle comments coming from James despite Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul denying everything via Stephen A. Smith and Shams Charania. Add to that the fact that James is now being linked to a trade away from the Lakers a year before his contract expires.

With their current struggles this season, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers and Klutch Sports can keep it together. The Lakers may be the most storied franchise in NBA history, but Klutch represents their two best players in James and Davis.

