NBA Rumors: LeBron James will continue playing for Lakers in his 21st year in NBA

LeBron James has been the talk of the NBA in the wake of the LA Lakers' second-round elimination in the playoffs. After losing to the Denver Nuggets, James shocked the masses when he teased a potential retirement just moments after the loss. At 38 years old, and after 20 seasons in the NBA, could King James really be done?

Some speculated that James wouldn't walk away without a massive farewell tour, while others questioned if he wanted to put his body through another season. After it was reported that James would undergo foot surgery to repair a torn tendon, many began questioning whether LeBron James was really done.

According to ESPN, sources close to James believe that he will return to fulfill the final year of his contract. Dave McMenamin writes:

"Beyond James' retirement decision -- which could be a non-issue, with a source close to James telling ESPN on Thursday that he believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract -- the biggest question facing the Lakers this offseason is figuring out what to do at point guard."

Whether or not James chooses to hit free agency after fulfilling the final year of his contract - only time will tell. Although he has stated in the past that he would love to play with his sons Bronny and Bryce. He has also expressed an interest in NBA ownership.

Looking at whether or not LeBron James will pursue NBA ownership, or stick around to play with his sons

LeBron James has made it clear that in a perfect world, he would love to play alongside both of his sons in the NBA. The initial speculation was that James could take a pay cut after completing the final year of his LA contract to sign wherever Bronny gets drafted.

Despite that, he has also been open about the fact that his sons may not have the same wish as he does. Given that, he clarified his plan during an interview with ESPN, saying that he simply wants to share the floor with Bronny, even if they're going head-to-head.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James told ESPN's McMenamin. "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean like [guarding one another all game] -- because he's a point guard and I'm a, at this point now I'm playing center or whatever the team needs from me."

James added:

"But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

At the same time, LeBron James has also made it clear that he may consider retirement if he gets to pursue his dream of owning an NBA franchise. Although the league has no plans to expand at the present time, a change of plans could present the four-time champ with quite an ultimatum.

