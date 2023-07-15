NBA Rumors: Mavericks could sign Kelly Oubre to pair up with Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks could have more firepower coming as rumors are circling that the team has an interest in adding Kelly Oubre Jr. to add floor spacing to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The former Kansas Jayhawk is looking for his fifth NBA team since starting his career in 2015. He represented Charlotte Hornets and averaged a career-high of 20.3 points per game in 2022. Along with his scoring, he also provided the team with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

The Dallas Mavericks fell short of making the NBA Play-In Tournament as the team just got acquainted with Irving. The formula that the team is following is providing Doncic with as many shooters to help spread the floor and that is what Oubre can do.

After spending his first four years with the Washington Wizards, Oubre blossomed when he was traded for Austin Rivers to the Phoenix Suns. Before leaving Arizona, the former McDonald's All-American player improved to 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 35% from the field under the watch of Coach Monty Williams.

The Golden State Warriors drew interest in getting Kelly Oubre via trade and exchanged him for conditional 2021 first and second-round picks. His best game alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson was 40-point performance against the Dallas Mavericks in February 2021.

In 2021, Oubre signed with the Charlotte Hornets for a two-year, $25 million contract. His best scoring output with the Hornets was 39 points in January 2022 against the Indiana Pacers and dropped 10 three-pointers in that game.

If Kelly Oubre Jr joins the Dallas Mavericks he may come off the bench behind Tim Hardaway Jr. to lead the scoring charge while the starters rest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. joins other top NBA free agents that remained unsigned

It has been a slow off-season for Kelly Oubre Jr. as he has not found a team to play for in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

He joins Christian Wood, TJ Waren, Terrance Ross, PJ Washington, Blake Griffin and Bol Bol to name a few.

Ballin' with Ben, Beckett & Boyd @ballinpodcast The top free agents still on the market (as of 7/12)

Oubre has career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33% beyond the 3-point arc.

