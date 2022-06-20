NBA Rumors: Miami Heat become latest team to enter Jerami Grant sweepstakes

As per NBA rumors, the Miami Heat are among the teams interested in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. The former Nuggets forward is a coveted trade option in the offseason. Detroit is looking to build around Cade Cunningham, and Grant, 28, doesn't fit the Pistons' timeline.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the favorites to land Grant, and the Atlanta Hawks are also interested. Here's what NBA insider Adam Borai reported regarding the same:

"Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list."

Adam Borai @AdamNBorai Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list. Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list.

Grant is eligible for a four-year extension up to $112 million this offseason. He's on an expiring deal worth $20 million for the next campaign. The forward averaged 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists as the primary option for the Pistons in the last two campaigns.

NBA Rumors: Exploring Jerami Grant's fit with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat need a reliable starter in their ranks. Duncan Robinson fell out of the rotation in the playoffs, while Tyler Herro isn't a complete two-way player yet. So Grant appears to be a great option to go after for Miami to fill that void.

Grant can guard multiple positions and could be an efficient scorer himself. The former Nuggets forward can also shoot the ball efficiently from long range, making him a good fit for the Heat.

His presence will take the burden off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on both ends of the floor, and he could also lead the team's charge in the absence of Butler. Grant, 6'8", offers the size for Miami on the wings, giving them a dynamic edge on both sides of the ball.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Duncan Robinson signed a $90M deal with the Heat in 2021.



He has played only 1 minute in the Heat’s last 3 playoff games. Duncan Robinson signed a $90M deal with the Heat in 2021.He has played only 1 minute in the Heat’s last 3 playoff games. https://t.co/jm08QXcQzG

The Heat will receive stiff competition from rival teams for Grant's signature, though. He's a hot commodity in the trade market this offseason due to his versatility and the fact that he has been made available by the Pistons.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: “The Miami Heat seem to be "open" to moving on from any players outside of Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo if it were to drastically improve the team,” via @AdamNBorai Report: “The Miami Heat seem to be "open" to moving on from any players outside of Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo if it were to drastically improve the team,” via @AdamNBorai. https://t.co/4jEq2QnAEj

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the eight-season veteran ahead of the next season. If Grant dons the Heat jersey on opening night, the 3x NBA champions will be a force to be reckoned with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far