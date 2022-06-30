NBA Rumors: Miami Heat expected to pursue 6x All-Star after observing his gritty outings in 2022 Playoffs

The Miami Heat have one of the best constructed rosters in the NBA. However, they still have some room for improvement. The Heat's lack of size and defensive presence could hurt their chances. Bam Adebayo is their tallest player at 6'9.

The complication with that is that Adebayo can be utilized as a mismatch for teams when they decide to play their offense through their centers. Not to mention, Bam Adebayo has the frame and build of a 'Power Forward', who has been placed at center.

With free agency on deck, rumors have found their course of action heading towards Miami. With the 'Heatles' interested in acquiring talents who can impact the glass and defense, former LA Clippers 'All-Star' Blake Griffin seems to be one of the top names on Miami's wishlist.

Speaking about the Miami Heat and Blake Griffin links, Sean Deveny, NBA editor for Heavy.com shared his insights on the coup.

Deveny stated:

“He made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games".

"'He made a big, big impression around the league with the way he played against Boston, even though it was just a couple of games,' the Eastern Conference exec told Heavy." The Miami Heat could show interest in Blake Griffin, per @SeanDeveney

The former LA Clippers forward has had a rough time in the league over the past four years.

Since the six-time 'All-Star' was traded by Steve Ballmer to the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 2018, his career has gone relatively downhill. Griffin was able to make the playoffs with the Pistons just once during his three-year tenure in the franchise.

In February 2021, Griffin played his last game for the Pistons as he looked to be traded or bought out by the team. On March 5, Griffin's contract was bought out by the Pistons. Blake Griffin then signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

From a genuine standpoint, Griffin's Nets cameo failed to put it mildly. In August of 2021, Griffin re-signed with the Nets on a one-year deal. After starting 17 games early in the season, Nets head coach Steve Nash removed Griffin from the starting lineup and the rotation was entirely in favor of LaMarcus Aldridge.

Miami Heat's bright future

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

Pat Riley and the front office's competency have been on display for more than the past two years. Since scouting and acquiring Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as late picks in the draft, the Heat have quietly put together a winning team.

However, the 2022 NBA postseason has shown that the Miami Heat need to make some changes before they can get past the final hurdle.

Blake Griffin could prove to be a vital pickup for any team hoping to contend for the championship.

Tyler Herro has honed his skills to match the changing requirements of the ever dynamic league. If provided with the opportunity, he could prove to be a valuable asset for any franchise.

