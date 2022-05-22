NBA Rumors: Miami Heat expecting 6-time All-Star to suit up in Game 4 against Boston Celtics despite missing 2nd half of Game 3

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler left the floor injured in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs' Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The six-time All-Star suffered a right knee (inflammation) injury, as per reports, and didn't play the entire second half of the match.

Butler missed Game 5 of the Heat's Round One series against the Atlanta Hawks due to a similar diagnosis. He also suffered a torn meniscus on the right knee in 2018, which he repaired via surgery.

Jimmy Butler entered the locker room at halftime, looking comfortable and having bagged eight points, three rebounds and assists apiece, two steals and a block. However, he never joined his teammates in the second half. There is still no clarity about when he started to feel the effects of his injury.

Luckily for Miami, reports have suggested that it isn't a serious injury. As per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, there's a 'strong possibility' the Miami Heat superstar will be back for the next match. Here's what Haynes wrote:

"Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports @NBAonTNT."

Butler has been key to the Heat's run to the Conference Finals and holds an excellent statline in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Before Friday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the 32-year-old had averaged 29.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game across 12 appearances.

His health remains key to the Heat's chances of winning the NBA title this year and they will be glad to hear that his latest injury setback won't keep him out for long.

Miami Heat churn out a win against Boston Celtics in Game 3 despite Jimmy Butler's second-half absence

The Miami Heat finally had players not named Jimmy Butler fire on all cylinders during their 109-103 Game 3 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Bam Adebayo led Miami's charge, bagging a game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Before this match, Adebayo had underperformed massively on the offensive end of the floor, tallying only 16 points across the first two games.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry returned after missing the first two matches of the series to record 11 points, six assists and four steals. His presence on the court helped the Heat overcome their offensive struggles as they led by 26 points at one stage.

However, the Miami Heat almost blew that advantage early in the fourth period when the Boston Celtics cut the lead down to only one point. Nevertheless, the Heat continued to play gritty basketball, making 19 steals and forcing 23 turnovers off the C's in the match to take a 2-1 series lead.

