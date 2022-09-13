NBA Rumors: Miami Heat‘s former All-Star guard looks in better shape than last season 

The Miami Heat's best move this offseason was to sign former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo to an extension. Oladipo has struggled with injuries over the last few years. However, he showed tremendous promise in his comeback season last campaign.

Oladipo's best performance came during a regular-season game in April against the Orlando Magic, when he dropped a 40/10/7 game on 59.1% shooting. With the Heat having injury troubles in the postseason, the former Pacers guard received plenty of opportunities in the playoffs. He played roughly 25 minutes a game across 15 appearances.

Victor Oladipo produced multiple 20-point outings. He emerged as a solid scorer off the bench on several occasions. Oladipo entered the offseason healthy and will be available on the opening night for Miami. NBA analyst Wes Goldberg revealed Oladipo's trainer told him that the guard looks in better shape than last campaign.

“Victor Oladipo’s trainer texted me and said, ‘Vic looks better than ever. He looks better than he did even last year,'” said Wes Goldberg during a recent episode of the “Locked on Heat” podcast. (H/T Heat Nation).

The Miami Heat haven't made a star signing this offseason, despite being linked to several big names in the market. They haven't replaced veteran PJ Tucker either, who departed in free agency to join conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. That said, the Heat will be banking on Victor Oladipo to rejuvenate himself and play at an All-Star level.

Victor Oladipo key to Miami Heat's hopes of making the NBA Finals

The Miami Heat are unlikely to make significant changes to their roster for the next campaign this late in the offseason. The Heat arguably have been among the losers this offseason. They didn't make any decisive roster moves and lost frontcourt depth with the departure of PJ Tucker.

Meanwhile, the rest of their conference rivals have been more active. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics have bolstered their depth to a great extent. Miami finished as the #1 seed with their current core, but that may not be the case again.

However, the Miami Heat were shorthanded for long stretches last campaign. There could be optimism surrounding their roster heading into the new season that they can replicate last season's success

Victor Oladipo could be the key here. The Miami Heat need an additional scorer outside Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, and Oladipo could provide that. If he finds his groove early on, he could also be a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor.

If Oladipo shines in his first full season in four years, the Heat could potentially have four All-Star caliber players on their roster, with Butler, Herro and Bam Adebayo as the other candidates.

So even if the Miami Heat don't make any significant changes, there is a decent chance Oladipo re-signing works wonders for them.

