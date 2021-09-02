NBA Rumors: Miami Heat to sign Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract

The Miami Heat are reportedly finalizing a deal to sign University of Kansas product Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract.

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett is signing a two-way deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Mike George of @onelegacysports tells ESPN. Garrett honored his college rep as a tenacious defender in summer league. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 2, 2021

Garrett spent four years playing for the Jayhawks, earning a reputation as a fearsome defender. In 2020 Garrett was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, following that up with a 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Texas native averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game throughout his collegiate career, on shooting splits of 44.5/30.2/63.5.

In the 2021 NBA draft, Garrett went undrafted and signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Miami Heat, who he then represented during the NBA's Summer League tournament.

Marcus Garrett had an impressive NBA Summer League debut, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG), 5 steals (!!!), 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in 22 minutes! pic.twitter.com/YamMrjXxN0 — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) August 4, 2021

Garrett ended the Summer League averaging 14.5 points, a team-leading 6.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. The rookie also led the team in blocks (1.9) and steals (2.5) over the three games he participated in.

Marcus Garrett might be in a line of other successful two-way signings by the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat has found success with two-way players recently, with Max Strus recently being converted to a full NBA contract following an impressive 2020-21 NBA season.

The Miami Heat had a busy summer of spending, bringing in Kyle Lowry while inking Jimmy Butler to a long-term extension. Marcus Garrett's addition on a two-way deal will allow the Miami Heat to inject some defensive fire into the squad while also developing a player who went undrafted earlier this year.

For Marcus Garrett, accepting an offer from the Miami Heat is smart business; the franchise has a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough and nurturing their talent. Kendrick Nunn is another fine example of how the Heat consistently finds overlooked players and develops them into legitimate NBA rotation pieces.

Garrett will now earn a flat salary of $462,629 for the coming season, which is half the value of a rookie minimum deal, according to HoopsRumors. All two-way contracts are for 1 year, which will allow Marcus Garrett to hit free agency next season if he chooses to do so.

Edited by Rohit Mishra