NBA Rumors: Mikal Bridges Can Be Traded to Trail Blazers for Multiple Players

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a critical offseason in order to provide their premier player Damian Lillard with the necessary backing.

While there was some enthusiasm regarding a possible Mikal Bridges deal, the Brooklyn Nets have shown no desire in parting ways with Bridges, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, even after the 2023 NBA draft lottery results. As The Athletic's John Hollinger points out, the decision is influenced by a number of factors.

With the Blazers holding the fifth-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick, they could acquire valuable trade assets depending on the lottery outcome. If luck favors them, a trade might not even be necessary. However, if they maintain their position, exploring trade possibilities becomes a viable option.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges to Portland and would want more than the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons (or Shaedon Sharpe), per @Alex__Schiffer The Nets aren’t interested in trading Mikal Bridges to Portland and would want more than the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons (or Shaedon Sharpe), per @Alex__Schiffer https://t.co/SwxzARm2hv

A recent conversation with an NBA scout on the NBA Analysis Network discussed potential trade targets for the Trail Blazers. Among the names mentioned was Bridges, the breakout star of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Billy S. from The Athletic:

Would you trade Mikal Bridges for Anfernee Simons and pick No. 3? Does it make a difference if it’s Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson? I feel Simons and Henderson are a good return and a good fit even though I love Bridges.

While Brooklyn owes unprotected picks to the Houston Rockets in future drafts, trading away key players and tanking would benefit the Rockets more than the Nets. Consequently, Brooklyn's best path forward may revolve around building a team centered on Mikal Bridges, given his stellar contract that extends through 2026.

Damian Lillard's Praise Fuels Speculation on Mikal Bridges Landing in Portland

Lillard's admiration for Bridges, expressed during an appearance on Stephen A's World, fueled speculation about the young talent landing in Portland. The Blazers emerged from the draft lottery in an excellent position, securing the No. 3 overall pick, further intensifying trade discussions.

Rival executives, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, anticipate that Portland will explore trade options involving the third pick and existing veteran players to bolster Lillard's supporting cast. Specifically, the package including the third pick and Anfernee Simons might be enticing for teams possessing elite small forwards.

Although the Nets have amassed considerable future draft capital, the majority of those selections do not come into play until 2025. Therefore, Mikal Bridges, acquired in the Kevin Durant trade, remains an integral part of Brooklyn's plans for the foreseeable future.

NBA @NBA Mikal Bridges dropped 42 PTS in the Brooklyn W Mikal Bridges dropped 42 PTS in the Brooklyn W 🔥 https://t.co/hYecncLVb5

Bridges thrived as the Nets' focal point, displaying remarkable scoring and rebounding abilities in 27 starts. Mikal Bridges is an appealing asset for Brooklyn's general manager, Sean Marks, with three more seasons on his deal and a salary of $69.9 million.

Lillard's defensive problems require the Blazers to surround him with defensive-minded players despite his status as an elite offensive talent. Acquiring Mikal Bridges, as well as Cam Reddish and Matisse Thybulle, would dramatically improve Portland's defensive ability and overall potential.

In the event that the Blazers are unable to retain Jerami Grant in free agency, finding a suitable running mate for Lillard becomes a priority. While Bridges may seem like an ideal fit, acquiring him from Brooklyn could prove challenging. The Nets likely view Bridges as a foundational piece for their future endeavors, given his significance in the Durant trade.

