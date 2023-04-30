NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks star strongly considering retirement after current contract is up

After playing 14 seasons so far in his career, Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday might finally call it quits once his contract expires in a couple of years. Holiday hasn't made anything official yet, but he feels strongly about retiring. He is currently signed to a four-year contract with the Bucks.

Jrue Holiday will play his last two seasons with Milwaukee if he ultimately decides to hang up the laces. His four-year contract will officially expire come the 2025 free agency. Honestly, it's surprising to learn that Holiday already wants to retire despite only turning 33 years old this year. By the time his contract expires, he will only be 35, still having plenty of energy for a few more years.

However, retiring by that time also wouldn't be a bad decision. At this point, Holiday has already achieved many things in his career, especially with the Milwaukee Bucks. Back in 2021, he and the Bucks won the NBA title. Holiday found his way back into his second All-Star game appearance this year.

His star may not be as bright compared to his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, but his efforts with the team will hopefully get the organization to retire his jersey number after everything has been said and done.

Looking at Jrue Holiday's career revival with the Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday is one of the NBA veterans whom teams want to have but never had the chance to take their careers to the next level. Before his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday had always been a solid player in the league. He even managed to be named an All-Star for the first time in the 2012-13 season. However, Holiday wasn't considered a star after that.

As the years went by, Holiday was a consistently efficient role player who could provide solid support to any team. Milwaukee obviously saw the gem in him and offered him a four-year contract worth $134.99 million.

Holiday has averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in three seasons for the Bucks. His figures helped him win his first ring and get him back into the All-Star game.

