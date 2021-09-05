NBA Rumors: Monta Ellis works out with Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in hopes of a return to the league

35-year old Monta Ellis, NBA’s most improved player in 2007, is reportedly eyeing an NBA return after recent workout sessions with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier this week, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the former Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard had worked out with the Dallas Mavericks along with other free agent guards Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson.

The 35-year old last played in the NBA back in 2017 for the Indiana Pacers, and has also had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sources tell me and @KellyIkoNBA that Monta Ellis worked out for the #Rockets this week.@ShamsCharania and @JonKrawczynski reported earlier this week he worked out in Dallas. https://t.co/3JSIc0D5vN — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) September 4, 2021

Eyeing an NBA return, Monta Ellis has now been reported to have attended a training session with the Houston Rockets.

Earlier today, The Atheltic’s Alykhan Bijlani reported that Monta Ellis worked out with the Houston Rockets, making it his second Texas-based NBA team that he has attended a training session with in recent days.

Monta Ellis played for the Dallas Mavericks for two full seasons before deciding to become a free agent by deciding to opt out of the final year of his contract.

He underwent a knee surgery before entering free agency, and signed a 4-year, $44 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. Ellis was a prolific guard and averaged more than 20 points per game through a season four times in his 12-year career.

The knee surgery ensured that he was unable to achieve the same heights for the Pacers, averaging 13.8 and 8.5 points per game before being waived by the Pacers.

The Pacers are reportedly paying Ellis until the 2021-22 NBA season despite him being a free agent since July 2017. Regardless, after initially attending a training session with the Dallas Mavericks alongside Isaiah Thomas and Lance Stephenson, Monta Ellis also trained with the Houston Rockets.

He had earlier announced his intentions to make an NBA return in an interview with Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media.

All Monta Ellis wanted is a shot. He’s willing to work his way back to the #NBA. Here’s an excerpt of my interview with him. Check out my story on his latest attempt at NBA comeback.⤵️ https://t.co/2PxqHAK98V pic.twitter.com/hce4HWvOrb — alder almo (@alderalmo) August 10, 2021

Ellis was reportedly struggling with mental health issues after being waived by the Indiana Pacers, and has been trying to make an NBA return ever since being waived.

While a prospective deal appears to be far away for now, there are multiple teams with free roster spots that might end up deciding to give him a try.

