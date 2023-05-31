NBA Rumors: Monty Williams is favorite candidate for Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly preparing an offer that could make Monty Williams one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic broke the news, stating:

"The Pistons are preparing to offer Williams in the range of $10 million per year, league sources said, which would put him among the league’s highest-paid coaches. Detroit has been hopeful over the past several weeks that Williams would consider accepting the job, sources added."

2018 NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey stepped down from the position following the 2022-23 season. Monty Williams was fired by the Phoenix Suns following their second-round postseason exit. He had originally planned to take at least one season off. Williams is owed $21 million over the next three seasons by the Suns.

It is unclear if he would be willing to join the bench of a rebuilding franchise just a few weeks after leaving a championship contender. If he does not accept the offer, Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee could be the top candidate for the Detroit Pistons, according to Charania and Edwards III, who stated:

"If Williams declines the proposal, Lee, a Bucks assistant since 2018, is expected to emerge as the likely choice, league sources said."

How has Monty Williams fared as an NBA head coach?

Monty Williams received his first assistant coaching job in the 2005-06 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He spent five seasons in the role before being named the head coach of the New Orleans Hornets, who became the Pelicans during his tenure.

In five seasons in New Orleans, he compiled a 173-221 record. The franchise began a rebuild by moving on from All-Stars Chris Paul and David West following Williams' first season on the job. He did lead the team to two postseason appearances, however, they were unable to win a series. Williams was fired following the 2014-15 season.

He joined the OKC Thunder as the associate head coach the following season. Tragedy struck in Williams life, however, as his wife Ingrid passed away in a car crash. He left the team following the accident and did not return.

Williams would resurface as the vice president of basketball operations for the San Antonio Spurs. He made his return to the bench as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-19 season. Williams was named head coach of the Phoenix Suns following the season. In four years, he had a 194-115 record leading the franchise to three postseason berths.

Phoenix made an NBA Finals appearance in the 2020-21 season. Monty Williams was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2021-22.

