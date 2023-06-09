NBA Rumors - NBA Rules Committee in discussion if a second coaching challenge should be allowed

In 2019, the NBA allowed coaches to challenge plays on the floor. That has been a welcome change, as both players and fans have discussed how a winning challenge can have impact games.

Following the success of the rule change, the NBA is reportedly exploring whether a second coaching challenge would be beneficial. Of course, the primary concern would be slowing down proceedings, which would affect viewer experience.

CBS Sports' Michael Kaskey-Blomain discussed how the NBA would look to avoid adding additional lengthy stoppages to play should the league decide to push ahead with a second coaches challenge.

"Doubling the number of challenges in every game has the potential of creating more breaks in the action, which could result in games taking longer to complete," Kaskey-Blomain wrote.

"As a way of combating that, as well as just maintaining a better overall product, the league is also investigating ways to further integrate technology into the officiating process in order to assure swiftness and accuracy, specifically on goaltending and out-of-bounds calls in the final two minutes of games."

Finding new ways to incorporate technology into NBA games will likely be a welcome move for both players and fans. However, the league will need to ensure that the game doesn't become over-reliant on that technology and that it doesn't slow down more than it already has.

Are NBA coaches wasting their challenges?

According to a Sept. 2020 article by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the first NBA season that allowed coaches challenges, saw teams enjoying a slender success rate.

"Coaches challenged calls 633 times during the regular season, per NBA data," Mannix wrote. "They were overturned 281 times, a 44% success rate. Out-of-bounds (75%) and goaltending/basket interference calls (68%) were challenged the most successfully."

It added:

"Foul calls were challenged most often (542 times) and had the least success (39%). In the playoffs, through Sept. 2, the percentages have remained largely static. Of the 36 challenged calls, 16 have been overturned—an identical 44% success rate."

Assuming the NBA adds a second challenge in the rule book, chances are that coaches will likely be more liberal with using their first challenge and that the success rate could take a further tumble. That could be deemed as a waste of time by fans.

Nevertheless, allowing teams to challenge a call they deem egregious is fair and will ensure that they have little to complain about. However, the pressure on NBA coaches to be judicial with their challenges will rise, as wasting challenges too early could be the difference between winning and losing, which could impact the standings.

